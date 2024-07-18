IQ Rugby Squad Named For Provincial Tour

A 24 man IQ Rugby squad has been named for their upcoming Provincial tour series against Connacht and Munster.

The players, who are all Irish Qualified (IQ) have come through the IQ Rugby and IRFU Exiles. Two of the squad, Harvey Leonard and Max McCarthy featured in the 2023 tour, and Hamish Milhench and Nathan Bottomley both featured in Rugby Europe U18 Men’s Sevens Championship, in Strasbourg, France at the start of July 2024.

Head coach for the IQ side, Frank Taggart, has previously played for Ireland at U18, U19 and U20s level and played in the IRB U20 Junior World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand in 2014, and was also part of the Ulster Academy.

The squad will play Connacht U19s in Dangan Sportsground, University of Galway on Saturday 27 July (kick off 1pm), before taking on Munster U19s in University of Limerick on Tuesday 30 July (kick off 11am)

Are you Irish Qualified? Born in Ireland, Parent or Grandparent born in Ireland? Find Out More about IQ Rugby

IQ Rugby Squad:

Angus Croft (Kings Bruton School)

Charlie Dinneen (Kirkbie Kendal School/Newcastle Falcons)

Darragh Farrell (Athy RFC)

Eric Cantillon (Finborough School/Northampton Saints)

Fergus Callington (Whitgift School/Harlequins F.C.)

Hamish Milhench (Dulwich College)

Harry Jackson (Ellesmere College/Sale Sharks)

Harvey Leonard (Ellesmere College/Sale Sharks)

Jamie Wallace (Marling School/Gloucester Rugby)

Joe Byrne (Hartpury College/Gloucester Rugby)

Liam Curran (Bishop Wand School)

Max McCarthy (Sir Richard Reynolds)

Myles Berman (St. Michael’s College)

Nathan Bottomley (St. Paul’s School, London)

Noah Screene (Whitgift School/Harlequins F.C.)

Oliver Jolliffe (The Grange Northwich/Sale Sharks)

Pierce Kelly (Kings College, Wimbledon)

Rohan Burke (Ipswich School)

Sebastian Cronin – Temel (Bristol Grammer School)

Taite Fortey (St Peters Catholic HS/Gloucester Rugby)

Taylor Coles (SGS Filton/Bristol Bears)

Theo Collins (Cardinal Newman College)

Tom Quinn (Belvedere College)

Will Speight (Epsom College/Harlequins F.C)

IQ Rugby Management:

Frank Taggart – Head Coach

John Clarke – Assistant Coach

Ciaran Leeson – Assistant Coach

Ross Finlay – Team Manager

Tom Brady – Athletic Development Coach

Nathan Briganti – Team Physio

Steve Tiernan – Team Logistics

Kevin Maggs – IQ Rugby Staff

Steve McGinnis – IQ Rugby Staff

Provincial Tour 2024 – Fixtures

IQ Rugby v Connacht U19, Saturday, 27 July, in Dangan Sportsground, University of Galway, kick off 1pm

IQ Rugby v Munster U19, Tuesday, 30 July, in University of Limerick, Limerick, kick off 11am