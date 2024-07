Ireland Women’s U20s Team to face Scotland in Summer Series Final Round

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named her Ireland Women’s U20 Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Sunday’s final round fixture of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, against Scotland in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (Kick-off 9am Irish time).

Briggs has made seven changes to the team that lost to Italy in the second round, in a close match that finished 24-17 to Italy on Tuesday. The back line sees three changes, as vice captain Kate Flannery starts at number 10, Ellen Boylan comes into the centre and Hannah Clarke starts on the wing with Robyn O’Connor reverting to fullback.

Up front Beth Buttimer starts at hooker, Aoibhean Hahessy comes into the second row alongside Ruth Campbell, and Brianna Heylmann starts at openside.

In the replacements Cliodhna Ní Chonchobhair and Eadaoin Murtagh join Kelly Burke, Hannah Wilson and Lily Morris covering the pack while Ellie O’Sullivan-Sexton, Chisom Ugwueru and Jade Gaffney are the backs replacements.

Sunday’s match is available to watch live on Irish Rugby YouTube and Six Nations YouTube channels.



Ireland Women’s U20 Team (v Scotland U20s, 2024 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Sunday, July 14, kick-off 9am Irish time):

15. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

14. Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

13. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

12. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/UL Bohemians RFC/Connacht)

11. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians RFC/Connacht)

10. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (Vice-captain)

9. May Goulding (Saracens/Old Albanian Saints/IQ Rugby)

1. Grainne Burke (Ennis/Kilrush RFC/UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis/Kilrush RFC/UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

6. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

7. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

8. Jane Neill (Galwegians RFC/Leinster) (Captain)

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

17. Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

18. Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster)

19. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

20. Eadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

21. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Ellie O’Sullivan-Sexton (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

23. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)