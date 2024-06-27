Ireland Sevens Squads Ready For Rugby Europe Action In Hamburg

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, have arrived in Hamburg for the second and final leg of the Rugby Europe Championship .

As the countdown continues to Paris 2024, Head Coaches James Topping and Allan Temple-Jones have selected strong squads for this weekend’s action in Germany, with the Olympic Games now less than a month away.

Ireland Men finished second at the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Championship in Croatia earlier this month and will be looking for a strong performance in Hamburg to topple leaders France and claim the 2024 title.

Topping’s side get their Pool B campaign underway against Croatia on Friday (12.14pm Irish time), before facing Belgium later in the day (5.14pm Irish time). Portugal then provide the opposition in the final Pool outing for Ireland Men on Saturday morning (9.44am Irish time).

Ireland Women, meanwhile, are sitting in eighth position after the first round of action in Croatia and will be bidding to bounce back, as a number of experienced players – including Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins – return to Temple-Jones’ squad this weekend.

Czechia are Ireland Women’s opening challenge on Friday morning (10.06am Irish time), before they go head-to-head with familiar rivals France in the afternoon session (2.44pm Irish time) and then Portugal in their final Pool B match on Saturday (9.36am Irish time).

You can watch all the action live on RugbyEurope TV here.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Amy Larn (Athy RFC/MU Barnhall RFC)

Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

Ireland Sevens Fixtures – Rugby Europe, Hamburg:

Friday, 28 June:

Ireland Women v Czechia, 10.06am Irish time

Ireland Men v Croatia, 12.14pm Irish time

Ireland Women v France, 2.44pm Irish time

Ireland Men v Belgium, 5.14pm Irish time

Saturday, 29 June:

Ireland Women v Portugal, 9.36am Irish time

Sunday, 30 June: