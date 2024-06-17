Ireland Sevens Squads Confirmed For 2024 Paris Olympics

Team Ireland has today officially ratified the selection of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Head Coaches James Topping and Allan Temple-Jones have named their 12-player squads for the 2024 Games, marking another landmark moment for the Ireland Sevens programme as preparations continue for the Rugby Sevens tournament at the Stade de France from 24-30 July.

Harry McNulty, who is one of seven players set to become a double Olympian, will captain Ireland Men, while Lucy Rock will lead Ireland Women as Temple-Jones’ side prepare for their maiden Olympic appearance in Paris.

Coming off the back of an impressive HSBC SVNS Series season as they finished second in the overall standings, Ireland Men will once again compete in sport’s showpiece event having made their Olympic debut in Tokyo.

McNulty, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Hugo Lennox, Jack Kelly, Gavin Mullin and Mark Roche are in line to represent Team Ireland for the second consecutive Games, having been part of the Ireland Men’s squad in Tokyo.

Ireland Men’s XVs international Hugo Keenan and Connacht’s Andrew Smith earn their places on the plane after being re-integrated back into the programme last month, while Niall Comerford, Chay Mullins and Zac Ward are also set for their Olympic bows having been integral members of the squad during the SVNS Series campaign.

In addition, Bryan Mollen and Sean Cribbin have been named as Travelling Reserves and will travel with the squad to Paris.

Commenting on his selection as Ireland Men’s Sevens captain for Paris, McNulty said: “It is an incredible honour to lead the squad to this summer’s Olympics. We performed strongly this season with our highest ever finish and it is a great foundation for our prep leading into the Games. We have a lot of competition in the squad and it’s driving everyone to push harder every day.

“Paris is coming along very quickly and we are excited for the weeks ahead. We are working really hard to make sure we are in the best shape, mentally and physically, for the Games to maximise our potential and chase our Olympic medal ambitions.”

The Men’s tournament takes place on 24, 25 and 27 July.

Rock will captain Ireland Women for their Olympic debut at the Stade de France, as Ashleigh Orchard‘s inspiring return to the green jersey continues as she earns selection just 12 months after giving birth to her daughter, Arabella.

Having played key roles in qualification for Paris, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons, Erin King, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Eve Higgins, and Megan Burns are all included, while Kathy Baker has made a strong comeback from a long-term knee injury and teenager Alanna Fitzpatrick – who made her senior debut last summer – completes the travelling squad.

On the Women’s side, Claire Boles and Amy Larn have been selected as Travelling Reserves.

The Women’s tournament takes place on 28, 29, 30 July.

Looking ahead to a historic campaign, Rock said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Ireland Sevens programme as two teams prepare to compete in Paris.

“For the Women’s squad, it has been three cycles of hard work, determination and sacrifice to reach this point, and while we are the lucky 12 who get to pull on the Team Ireland jersey this summer, we are representing so much more than ourselves, but the wider squad, our friends, families, former team-mates, backroom staff and everyone who has supported us on the journey.

“To lead this team out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”

Ireland Sevens Performance Director, David Nucifora, added: “It is a landmark and proud day for us to confirm our Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024.

“A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes for the last number of years for us to reach this milestone, and it is testament to the dedication, talent and resilience of the players and staff in the Ireland Sevens programme – past and present – that we now have the privileged opportunity to be part of Team Ireland for Paris.

“The selected players have worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity, and while it is a proud and hugely exciting moment for them and their families, we must also acknowledge the members of wider Ireland Sevens squads who have missed out on selection through injury or today received disappointing news. They will continue to play an integral role in our preparation for Paris in the weeks ahead.

“The squads will be determined to perform well and represent their country with pride and distinction at the biggest sporting event in the world, and we hope the achievements of our players will help inspire the nation and continue to put the Ireland Sevens programme on the map.”

The Ireland Sevens squads will continue their preparations for Paris at the IRFU High Performance Centre, before travelling to Tours – the base city used by Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad during last year’s Rugby World Cup – for a 10-day training camp in July.

The Pool draws for the Rugby Sevens tournaments will take place on 23 June.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Paris 2024:

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Travelling Reserves:

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad – Paris 2024:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Lucy Rock (Wicklow RFC)(captain)

Travelling Reserves:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Amy Larn (Athy RFC).