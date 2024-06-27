Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named For World Rugby U20 Championship Opener

Head Coach Willie Faloon has named the Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s opening match of the World Rugby U20 Championship against Italy in Cape Town (Kick-off 3.30pm Irish time).

Evan O’Connell will captain the team as they open their Pool B campaign against familiar Six Nations rivals Italy at the DHL Stadium. The match can be watched for free live on RugbyPass TV.

Ben O’Connor, Davy Colbert and Hugo McLaughlin are named in Ireland’s back three, with Finn Treacy and Sam Berman in midfield and Jack Murphy and Oliver Coffey continuing their half-back partnership from the U20 Six Nations.

In the pack, Jacob Boyd, Danny Sheahan and Patreece Bell make up the front row, with Alan Spicer joining captain O’Connell in the engine room.

Sean Edogbo is selected at blindside flanker, with Connacht’s Max Flynn set to make his U20s debut at openside and Luke Murphy completing the starting XV at number eight.

Faloon has strong options on the bench, with Stephen Smyth, Emmet Calvey, Andrew Sparrow, James McKillop and Bryn Ward providing the replacements up front, while scrum-half Jake O’Riordan is in line for his U20s debut should he come off the bench. Backs Sean Naughton and Hugh Gavin complete Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Italy):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

12. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)*

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

20. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht).

* Denotes uncapped player at U20 level