Munster Sign Abrahams On Two Year Deal

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm the signing of 25-year-old back three player Thaakir Abrahams on a two-year deal.

An extremely fast and elusive winger/full-back with deceptive strength, Abrahams joins after one year with Lyon where he scored five tries in 13 appearances, including four tries in the Champions Cup.

A former South Africa U20 international, Abrahams captained Paarl Boys High in his school days before helping the Junior Springboks to a third-placed finish at the 2019 U20 World Cup.

He moved from the Western Cape to Durban and the Sharks straight out of school and made his Super Rugby debut in 2020.

His three seasons at Sharks saw Abrahams impress in the Champions Cup, URC, Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions before his move to Lyon last summer.

Abrahams has an eye for the spectacular and his incredible solo try for Sharks against Leinster was nominated for the 2022/23 URC Try of the Season.

He is the ninth new addition to the senior squad ahead of next season with Billy Burns, Tom Farrell and Diarmuid Kilgallen also joining the province.

Exciting young players Brian Gleeson, Edwin Edogbo, Mark Donnelly, Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan are also stepping up from the Academy to the senior squad.

Additionally, Eoghan Clarke and Oli Jager joined the province mid-season and have made a big impact. Clarke recently penned a one-year extension with Jager signing until 2027.