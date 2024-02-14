Munster Sign Kilgallen On Two-Year Deal

Munster Rugby have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old winger Diarmuid Kilgallen on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In further contract news, hooker Eoghan Clarke has signed a one-year deal for next season after linking back up with Munster in November. Prop Keynan Knox has completed his time at the province.

Kilgallen hails from Eadestown in County Kildare and has scored 12 tries in 22 appearances for Connacht to date.

He started out at Naas RFC before playing schools rugby for Cistercian College Roscrea on the Tipperary-Offaly border. He joined the Connacht Academy in 2019 and made his senior debut against Munster in 2020.

A tall, athletic winger, he scored five tries in eight appearances last season and has already notched up five tries in six appearances so far this year.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Clarke has signed on for next year after impressing since returning to the province in recent months.

Clarke spent three years in the Munster Academy before departing for Jersey Reds in 2021. He won the English Championship with Jersey last season but the club went into liquidation in October.

He has made five appearances for Munster since returning, including a debut against Bayonne in December and a first start against Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month.

The province also announced today that 24-year-old tighthead Knox has left Munster, over six years since joining the Munster Academy midway through the 2017/18 season.

The Young Munster clubman made his senior debut against the Dragons in September 2019, and moved up to the province’s senior squad in 2020.

The South African-born Knox featured in eight games last season as Munster clinched the BKT United Rugby Championship title. In total, he scored three tries in 33 Munster appearances.