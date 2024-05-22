Tom Farrell Joins Munster On Two-Year Deal

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Munster Rugby have announced the signing of 30-year-old centre Tom Farrell on a two-year deal.

Farrell will join Munster after a very successful seven-year spell at Connacht, where he has scored 21 tries in 112 appearances to date.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, he joined Connacht from Bedford Blues in 2017 and quickly became a key member of the westerners’ squad.

A creative midfielder with good offloading skills, he earned a call-up to the Ireland squad for the 2019 Six Nations Championship.

He has made 33 appearances for Connacht over the past two seasons, including starts in last year’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final and semi-final.

Born in Dublin, Farrell came up through the ranks at Coolmine RFC before spending three years in the Leinster Academy.

He had spells with London Irish and Bedford Blues in England before a successful seven years at Connacht.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, New Zealand-born centre Alex Nankivell sustained an ankle injury during Munster’s penultimate round win at Edinburgh and will be unavailable for the next few weeks.

With eight wins in a row, Graham Rowntree’s side have moved to the top of the BKT URC table. They have a two-point lead heading into next week’s final round, which sees them hosting Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday week – tickets are available here.

Mike Haley was removed following a head injury during the Edinburgh game and is following the graduated return-to-play protocols.

The availability of Joey Carbery, John Hodnett, and Peter O’Mahony for the Ulster match will be determined next week.