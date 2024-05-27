Ireland Sevens Squads Confirmed For HSBC SVNS Grand Final In Madrid

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, have been named for this weekend’s inaugural HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid.

Following the conclusion of the seven-leg regular season, the top eight teams in the Men’s and Women’s SVNS Standings assemble in the Spanish capital for a winner-takes-all event across three days from May 31 to June 2, where a podium finish could be act as the springboard for Olympic medal success later this summer.

Ireland Men have been in consistently excellent form throughout the 2024 campaign, qualifying for this weekend’s HSBC SVNS Championship in Madrid with their highest ever overall finish of second, having been narrowly beaten to the League Title by Argentina in Singapore earlier this month.

James Topping‘s side were silver medallists in Singapore, while picking up three bronze medals after reaching five Cup semi-finals in all, and will be hoping to inject further momentum into their season ahead of a second consecutive Olympic Games appearance in Paris.

Head Coach Topping has named a 13-man squad for this weekend’s action at the Metropolitano Stadium, home of Atletico Madrid, with Hugo Keenan and Andrew Smith included in the travelling party as the pair make a return to SVNS Series action in green.

Keenan, a key member of Andy Farrell‘s Ireland Men’s XVs side in recent seasons, links up with the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad five years after winning the last of his 12 Ireland Sevens caps, while Connacht winger Smith was an outstanding performer for Topping’s side on the Series last year.

During his two years in the Sevens programme, Keenan was a regular presence throughout the key moments on Ireland’s journey to HSBC SVNS Series qualification – a memorable third place finish as an invitational team in London, to the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, and then World Series qualification in Hong Kong in 2019.

Harry McNulty once again captains Ireland Men’s Sevens in Madrid, as Terry Kennedy – currently the Series’ top try scorer with 31 tries – will be hoping to continue his prolific form. Ireland Men will head up Pool B for the Grand Final, paired alongside Fiji, South Africa and New Zealand.

Ireland Women, meanwhile, will also welcome back a number of players to their squad for Madrid, as Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly return to Sevens action following their involvement in the recent Guinness Women’s Six Nations, while Katie Corrigan receives her first Sevens call up having impressed during the Championship.

There is also a welcome return for Anna McGann, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury to be included in the 13-player squad this week.

Allan Temple Jones‘ side finished seventh overall, the highlight of their campaign being the historic maiden title win in Perth back in January. They have been drawn in Pool B for Madrid, alongside League runners-up Australia, Olympic hosts France and Fiji.

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series matches for free on RugbyPass TV or on TNT Sports, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Madrid across the @Ireland7s social media channels, and in our Ireland Sevens Hub.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2024 HSBC SVNS Grand Final – Madrid, Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2, 2024):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (2024 HSBC SVNS Grand Final – Madrid, Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2, 2024):

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC)*

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)(captain)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

* Denotes uncapped player

IRELAND Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Grand Final, Madrid:

Friday, May 31 –

Ireland Women v Australia , 1.51pm local time/12.51pm Irish time

, 1.51pm local time/12.51pm Irish time Ireland Men v South Africa, 2.37pm local time/1.37pm Irish time

Saturday, June 1 –

Ireland Women v France, 12pm local time/11am Irish time

12pm local time/11am Irish time Ireland Men v Fiji , 1.06pm local time/12.06pm Irish time

, 1.06pm local time/12.06pm Irish time Ireland Women v Fiji , 3.05pm local time/2.05pm Irish time

, 3.05pm local time/2.05pm Irish time Ireland Men v New Zealand, 4.11pm local time/3.11pm Irish time

Sunday, June 2 –