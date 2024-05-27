Archer, Kilcoyne And Nash Sign New Contracts With Munster

Record appearance holder, tighthead prop Archer has signed a six-month extension that keeps him at the province until the end of January 2025.

Loosehead prop Kilcoyne has signed a one-year extension that keeps him at Munster until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Winger Nash was already contracted for the 2024/25 season and has signed a one-year extension to keep him at Munster until at least 2026.

With 281 appearances to his name, Stephen Archer made his Munster debut in 2009 and is enjoying another stellar season in red.

The 36-year-old helped Munster to the URC title last season with a string of outstanding performances, making 15 appearances over the campaign.

Archer started last season’s URC quarter-final, semi-final and final as Munster clinched the title, also playing back-to-back 80 minutes away to Stormers and Sharks in the final rounds of the regular season.

Capped twice by Ireland, the Cork Constitution and CBC man has made 18 appearances so far this season.

56-cap Ireland international Dave Kilcoyne has scored 22 tries in 218 Munster appearances since making his debut in 2011.

The 35-year-old travelled to his second Rugby World Cup with Ireland earlier this season and made four appearances in the competition.

A Grand Slam and URC title winner last year, Kilcoyne made his 200th Munster appearance against Edinburgh in February 2022 and is one of only 14 players to reach the landmark.

The Ardscoil Rís and UL Bohs man has been limited to three Munster appearances so far this season due to a shoulder injury.

Calvin Nash has been in a rich vein of form over the past two seasons and enjoyed a breakthrough Guinness Six Nations campaign with Ireland.

The 26-year-old was a key player in Munster’s URC triumph last season and was a try-scorer in the Grand Final.

He scored seven tries in 17 starts last season and has stepped up again this year with five tries in 16 starts. Nash has scored 19 tries in 70 Munster appearances to date.

The winger made a huge impact on the international stage this year, helping Ireland to the 6 Nations title. He made his first international start away to France in the competition opener and went on to start all five games, scoring two tries.

The Limerick speedster played his club and schools rugby with Young Munster RFC and Crescent College Comprehensive respectively.