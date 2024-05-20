Ireland Students Squad Announced For Cork Clash With Under-20s

The Ireland Students squad (sponsored by Fund Recs) to play the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team in Friday’s challenge match at the Mardyke (kick-off 2.30pm) has been announced.

Forwards Jerry Cahir, Ruairi Clarke, Thomas Connolly, Jake McCay, and Hugo O’Malley are the only players previously capped by the Irish Universities Rugby Union (IURU).

There are eight Universities represented, and the backs division features UCC’s own Sean Condon, who played during the Ireland U-20s’ build-up to the 2024 Six Nations, and Matthew Lynch, a regular in Dublin University colours who was an U-20 Grand Slam winner last year.

The twenty newcomers also include Trinity lock/flanker Dan Barron, who played in last summer’s World Rugby U-20 Championship along with Lynch, ex-Ireland U-20 and Leinster out-half Tim Corkery, and Daniel Leane who, along with Clarke, helped DCU to retain the Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Brendan Johnston Cup this season.

UCC’s Conor Twomey steps up as the Ireland Students head coach in the familiar surroundings of the Mardyke, with the game forming part of the Ireland Under-20s’ preparations for the World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa (June 29-July 19).

Following confirmation of Richie Murphy’s two-year contract as Ulster head coach, defence coach Willie Faloon will take the reins of the Ireland U-20s this summer. They also have upcoming fixtures against Ulster ‘A’ and Munster ‘A’ before departing for the Western Cape.

IRELAND Students (v Ireland Under-20s) – Backs (11): Harry Colbert (Dublin University), Sean Condon (UCC), Tim Corkery (UCD), Tom Coughlan (UCC), Cormac King (Dublin University), Matthew Lynch (Technological University Dublin), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Peter O’Sullivan (Munster Technological University), Harvey Patterson (Queen’s University Belfast), Zach Quirke (Dublin University), Sean Sexton (Maynooth University).

Forwards (14): Zach Baird (Dublin University), Dan Barron (Dublin University), Jerry Cahir (Dublin University), Ruairi Clarke (DCU), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Technological University Dublin), Daniel Leane (DCU), Luke McAuliffe (UCC), Danny McCarthy (UCC), Éanna McCarthy (UCC), Jake McCay (Queen’s University Belfast), Hugo O’Malley (UCD).