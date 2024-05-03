Mums Only 7s Team Heading To Carrickfergus 7s

This weekend the first ever Mums Only 7s team will take to the pitch at the Carrickfergus Sevens Tournament. The squad is made up of 14 women – some of whom haven’t played any rugby since having their children!

The idea of starting a Mums Only team came about during a 15s match between Cooke RFC 2nd XV and Ballymena RFC when some team mates from Cooke were discussing how many of them were mothers – almost half the squad! Enough to make a 7s team…

The culture of Yer Ma 7s is all about fun and participation. We want to encourage mothers to get back to playing rugby, even if it’s been years since they last put on a pair of boots. We are very family friendly and children are welcome to support the team from the sidelines.

We have a childminder who will be joining us at the tournament this Sunday and our kit was designed by one of our player’s daughters.

We would love to see this replicated across Ireland and further afield. To find out more about the team, you can follow them on Instagram @YerMaRugby7s or email Sorcha Mac Laimhin here.