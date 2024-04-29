Creating An Inclusive Environment For The LGBTQ+ Community In Rugby

Everyone has a right to participate in sport and experience the positivity it offers, be it as a fan, player, coach or volunteer. It’s important that rugby is inclusive and welcoming to everyone, including those from the LGBTQ+ community. There are now more LGBTQ+ players than before and we want to create an environment where people can participate as themselves.

To explore how we can do more in this space, the IRFU is hosting a webinar where we can hear from expert organisations working in this area as well share their lived experience.

The IRFU has provided resources for to clubs to assist in creating this inclusive environment and this webinar will discuss these steps to allyship in detail – click here to download

Sporting Pride’s mission is to inspire the LGBTQ+ community to be active and will give top tips as to how rugby clubs can contribute to this goal. Aidan Walsh of Sporting Pride will outline some of these tips based on their experience of working across a number of governing bodies of sport.

Darren Morrin, player and coach and member of International Gay Rugby, the umbrella organisation for gay and inclusive rugby clubs, will talk about his experience within rugby and outline how teammates can do more to challenge homophobic behaviour and promote an inclusive environment.

Join us on Tuesday 7th May at 7pm to gain an insight into creating an inclusive environment where we have access to the game in a welcoming manner irrespective of the role you play in your club and across the game.

