Energia AIL Finals – Match Day Information

The first ever Men’s and Women’s double header finals day in the Energia All-Ireland League on Sunday promises to be a wonderful celebration of club rugby. Here’s the information you need to make it an enjoyable experience for all.

This is first time the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A finals will be staged as a double header at the home of Irish Rugby, with UL Bohemian and Railway Union going head-to-head in the Women’s decider from 1.45pm.

In the Men’s showpiece game, defending champions Terenure College take on 2019 winners Cork Constitution at 4pm, with both matches live on TG4.

The winning teams will be presented with their trophy just after the final whistle and fans are asked not to encroach on the field of play at any time.

Tickets

Adult tickets are €10 each and tickets for under-18s are only €3 – an U-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision.

Buy online now from ticketmaster.ie here.

Please download your ticket to your phone in advance to avoid delays.

Entry to the Aviva Stadium is through Gates C, O and Q on Lansdowne Road from 12.45pm, with ticket holders advised to arrive early to avoid queues.

Tickets will also be available on the day at Gate P on Lansdowne Road.

Energia AIL Finals Day Information

Gates Open: 12.45pm

Gates in Operation: C, O, Q on Lansdowne Road

Weather: Get an up to date forecast from Met Eireann here.

Food & Beverage: A number of food and beverage concessions at 105 and 124 in the stadium will be open. Please note that all concession stands are contactless payment only.

Wheelchair Sections: Please note these sections are reserved for patrons with mobility issues and hidden disabilities. We would ask that other patrons respect these areas at all times.

Bag Policy: No bags (with the exception of small handbags, no bigger than A4) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Flares & Fireworks are prohibited – Please note all Ground Rules for the Aviva Stadium are available here.

Getting To The Stadium: Please check Sunday travel times for bus and DART services and visit https://www.avivastadium.ie/getting-here