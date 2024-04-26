Teams Named For Historic Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day

All four teams have been named for the first ever Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day double header at Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

It is the first time the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A finals will be staged as a double header at the home of Irish Rugby, with UL Bohemian and Railway Union going head-to-head in the Women’s decider from 1.45pm.

In the Men’s showpiece game, defending champions Terenure College take on 2019 winners Cork Constitution at 4pm, with both matches live on TG4.

Tickets for the day are on sale from ticketmaster.ie here and supporters are advised to buy in advance and download their match tickets to avoid delays on the day.

Energia AIL Women’s Division Final

Sunday, April 28, 1:45pm

UL Bohemian

15. Aoife Corey; 14. Chisom Ugwueru; 13. Stephanie Nunan; 12. Alana McInerney; 11. Aoife O’Sahughnessy; 10. Kate Flannery; 9. Muirne Wall; 1. Ciara O’Dwyer; 2. Beth Buttimer; 3. Fiona Reidy; 4. Clodagh O’Halloran; 5. Claire Bennett; 6. Jane Clohessy; 7. Brianna Heylmann; 8. Chloe Pearse (Captain)

Replacements: 16. Lily Brady; 17. Ciara McLoughlin; 18. Nicola Sweeney; 19. Eva McCormack. 20. Sarah Garrett; 21. Abbie Salter-Townsend; 22. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha. 23. Rachel Allen

Railway Union

15. Aimee Clarke; 14. Madison Aberg; 13. Niamh Byrne (Captain); 12. Kayla Waldron; 11. Ava Ryder; 10. Nikki Caughey; 9. Ailsa Hughes; 1. Grainne O’Loughlin; 2. Meabh Keegan; 3. Megan Collis; 4. Keelin Brady; 5. Faith Oviawe; 6. Katie O’Dwyer; 7. Molly Boyne; 8. Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: 16. Emily Gavin; 17. Kirstie Stevenson. 18. Sophie Barrett; 19. Salome Trauth; 20. Patricia Doyle; 21. Claire Keohane; 22. Dani Franada; 23. Leah Tarpey.

Energia AIL Men’s Division 1A Final

Sunday, April 28, 4pm

Terenure College

15. Adam LaGrue; 14. Conor Phillips; 13. Sam Berman; 12. Peter Sylvester; 11. Craig Adams; 10, Aran Egan; 9. Alan Bennie; 1. Campbell Classon; 2. Levi Vaughan; 3. Adam Tuite; 4. Harrison Brewer (Captain); 5. Matthew Caffrey; 6. Adam Melia; 7. Luke Clohessy; 8. Jordan Coghlan

Replacements: 16. Max Russell; 17. Ben Howard; 18; Conan O’Donnell; 19. Michael O’Reilly; 20. James White; 21. Conor McKeon; 22. Yago Fernandez Vilar; 23. Barry Galvin.

Cork Constitution

15. Rob Hedderman; 14. Daniel Hurley; 13. Harry O’Riordan; 12. Niall Kenneally; 11. Matthew Bowen; 10. James Taylor; 9. Adam Maher; 1. Alessandro Heaney; 2. Billy Scannell; 3. Luke Masters; 4. Sean Duffy; 5. John Forde; 6. Jack Kelleher; 7. Ronan O’Sullivan; 8. David Hyland (Captain)

Replacements: 16. Danny Sheahan; 17. Brendan Quinlan; 18. Charlie Connolly; 19. Eoin Quilter; 20. Matisse Lamarque D’Arrouzat; 21. Louis Kahn; 22. Rob Jermyn; 23. Billy Crowley.