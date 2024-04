Men’s Junior Interpro Series Kicks Off This Weekend

The Men’s Junior Interprovincial series kicks off this weekend. Defending champions Leinster are at home to Munster while Ulster host Connacht.

Leinster were convincing winners last year with three wins out of three, sealing the title in the final game with a 45-21 win over Saturday’s opponents, Munster.

Ulster finished 2nd last year with wins against Munster and Connacht.

Men’s Junior Interprovincial Series 2024

All fixtures 2.30pm

Saturday, April 27

Leinster v Munster, Kilkenney RFC

Ulster v Connacht, City of Derry RFC

Saturday, May 4

Connacht v Leinster, Creggs RFC

Munster v Ulster, Ennis RFC

Saturday May 11

Munster v Connacht, Rathcooney

Ulster v Leinster, Randalstown RFC