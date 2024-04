Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Results Round-Up

Cork Constitution, who are through to their first final since 2019, and defending champions Terenure College will contest next Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A decider. Meanwhile, after two seasons back in the top flight, Shannon have been relegated.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS:

Saturday, April 20 –

DIVISION 1A SEMI-FINALS:

CORK CONSTITUTION 40 CLONTARF 34, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: John Forde, Ronan O’Sullivan, Matthew Bowen, Niall Kenneally; Cons: James Taylor 4; Pens: James Taylor 3, Rob Hedderman

Clontarf: Tries: Ben Murphy, Noah Sheridan, Peter Maher, Tadhg Bird, Mark O’Sullivan; Cons: Conor Kelly 3; Pen: Conor Kelly

HT: Cork Constitution 27 Clontarf 17



CORK CONSTITUTION: Rob Hedderman; Daniel Hurley, Harry O’Riordan, Niall Kenneally, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Alessandro Heaney, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronan O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Brendan Quinlan, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Kamil Nowak, Louis Kahn, Rob Jermyn.

CLONTARF: Noah Sheridan; Aitzol King, Tadhg Bird, Matt D’Arcy, Peter Maher; Conor Kelly, Ben Murphy; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan (capt), Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Josh Murphy, Ruadhan Byron, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Alex Usanov, Declan Adamson, Jack Murphy, Louis O’Reilly, Mark O’Sullivan, Jim Peters, Darragh Bolger.

TERENURE COLLEGE 31 LANSDOWNE 28, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams, Jordan Coghlan, Harrison Brewer; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pens: Aran Egan 4

Lansdowne: Tries: Cathal Eddy, James Kenny, Hugo McLaughlin; Cons: Stephen Madigan 2; Pens: Stephen Madigan 3

HT: Terenure College 18 Lansdowne 6



TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Conor Phillips, Sam Berman, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Aran Egan, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Matthew Caffrey, Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Max Russell, Ben Howard, Conan O’Donnell, Mikey O’Reilly, Jim White, Conor McKeon, Yago Fernandez Vilar, Barry Galvin.

LANSDOWNE: Hugo McLaughlin; Cillian Redmond (capt), Andy Marks, Rory Parata, Cathal Eddy; Stephen Madigan, Jack Matthews; George Morris, Tom Barry, Greg McGrath, Jack Cooke, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Barry Fitzpatrick, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Temi Lasisi, Adam Boland, Donough Lawlor, Liam Forster, James Kenny, Steve McMahon, Sean Galvin.

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

OLD WESLEY 21 GARRYOWEN 32, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Cronan Gleeson, Tom Larke, Eoin Deegan; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3

Garryowen: Tries: Max Clein 2, Gordon Wood, Oran McNulty, Jack Delaney; Cons: Kelvin Langan 2; Pen: Jack Oliver

HT: Old Wesley 14 Garryowen 19

OLD WESLEY: Tom Larke; Nathan Randles, Alex Molloy, Eoin Deegan, Eoin Murphy; Ian Cassidy, Ben Stephens; Harry Noonan, Stephen Smyth, Cronan Gleeson, Reuben Pim (capt), Billy Corrigan, Cathal Kelly, Josh Pim, Will Fay.

Replacements: Kieran O’Shea, Sam Kenny, Rory Duggan, David Motyer, Sam Pim, Bill Corrigan, Keith Kavanagh, Andrew Vincent.

GARRYOWEN: Colm Hogan; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald (capt), Gordon Wood, Oran McNulty; Kelvin Langan, Neil Cronin; George Hadden, Max Clein, Oisin Kearney, Jeronimo Ureta Saenz Peña, Cian Hurley, Des Fitzgerald, Jack Daly, Donnacha Byrne.

Replacements: Dean Fanning, Mikey Veale, Darragh McCarthy, Kevin Seymour, Sean Rennison, Jack Oliver, Jack Delaney, JJ O’Neill.

SHANNON 8 OLD BELVEDERE 46, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Try: Dan Hurley; Pen: Mike Cooke

Old Belvedere: Tries: Adam Howard, James Doyle, Jack Keating, Joe White; Cons: David Wilkinson 4; Pens: David Wilkinson 5, Johnny Kiely

HT: Shannon 8 Old Belvedere 20

SHANNON: Stephen Kiely; Jack O’Donnell, Cian O’Halloran, Harry Long, Dan Hurley; Mike Cooke, Will Reilly; Kieran Ryan, Adam Moloney, Luke Rigney, David Maher, Gus Ryan, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt), Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Shane Carew, Conor Glynn, Darragh McSweeney, Ciaran Vaughan, Luke Moylan, Alan Flannery, Cillian O’Connor, Evin Crowe.

OLD BELVEDERE: Gavin Nugent; Jack Keating, Jayden Beckett, Joe White, Ariel Robles; David Wilkinson, Saul Fitzpatrick; Adam Howard, Calum Dowling (capt), Hugh Flood, Fionn McWey, Connor Owende, James Doyle, Tom Mulcair, Kale Thatcher.

Replacements: Cian Cunningham, Hugh Hogan, Jacob Barrett, Paddy Dowling, Evan O’Boyle, Peter O’Beirne, Johnny Kiely, Hugh Reddan.

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

Cashel 23 MU Barnhall 25, Spafield

Queen’s University 59 Banbridge 17, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

UL Bohemian 13 Sligo 12, Annacotty

Galway Corinthians 35 Wanderers 21, Corinthian Park

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

Dolphin 42 Enniscorthy 20, Virgin Media Park

Galwegians 40 Bruff 17, Crowley Park

FIXTURES TO COME –

DIVISION 1A FINAL:

TERENURE COLLEGE/LANSDOWNE v CORK CONSTITUTION, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, April 28, 4pm (live on TG4)

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Garryowen (3rd, Div 1B) v Old Belvedere (4th, Div 1B), Dooradoyle, Saturday, April 27, 2.30pm

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Queen’s University (9th, Div 1B) v MU Barnhall (3rd, Div 2A), Dub Lane, Saturday, April 27, 2.30pm

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

UL Bohemian (9th, Div 2A) v Galway Corinthians (2nd, Div 2B), Annacotty, Saturday, April 27, 2.30pm

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Dolphin (9th, Div 2B) v Galwegians (2nd, Div 2C), Virgin Media Park, Saturday, April 27, 2.30pm

DIVISION 2C PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Bangor (9th, Div 2C) v Monkstown (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship runners-up), Upritchard Park, Saturday, April 27, 2.30pm