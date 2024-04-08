‘Respect Our Game’ Initiative back In Clubs Over The Weekend Of 26th- 28th April

The IRFU are calling on all clubs to take part in a series of ‘Respect Our Game’ activities over the last weekend in April, to reinforce and remind everyone of the values of the game and to showcase all that is good in rugby through involvement in the club. It is an opportunity to showcase how rugby can positively contribute to our lives when carried out in a respectful and safe environment.

Over the course of this season many clubs and club members have taken part in the ‘Respect Our Game’ campaign to date. A huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send in pictures and videos from around your clubs, we have loved receiving and sharing these.

As the season draws to a close why not get involved in this important campaign one last time on the weekend on 26th-28th April! It can provide a great opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate the values of the game.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

As an organisation the IRFU will playing our part in Aviva Stadium on Sunday 28th during the Energia AIL Women’s and Men’s league finals as well as supporting a number of club events around the country. So, join us and make it a huge weekend for rugby in Ireland.

Earlier this season, representatives of the IRFU, FAI and the GAA have pledged to work together on this important topic over the coming year.

The three main sporting bodies in Ireland are continuing to work together to remind everyone within their games about the values of ‘Respect’ on and off the field.

One of the main reasons why adults drop out of sport is that they feel “they didn’t belong or didn’t feel welcomed.” Specifically, young players say, “it wasn’t fun anymore.” When people have a positive experience, they stay involved for longer and may look to give back to the club during their membership.

From The IRFU State of the Game Survey conducted in 2022, 55% of players, 43% of coaches and 47% of referees surveyed feel that poor sideline behaviour is a big threat to the game and made them reconsider their role in the game.

Stephen Gore, IRFU Spirit of Rugby Projects Manager, says:

“We are fortunate that there is a long tradition and culture of respect in rugby. We do not take for granted the importance of the role of match officials and volunteers in helping our sport to run smoothly and it is particularly important all these people are treated with the utmost respect.

“Weekends such as this are essential in keeping these values thriving in our game and I am pleased we are working with all our clubs to deliver this important message.”

For more information on the Spirit of Rugby Respect Our Game campaign contact Stephen Gore.