Ireland Under-19s Triumph Thanks To Three-Try Second Half Salvo

Éanna McCarthy scored for the second game running as his 68th-minute try proved decisive in the Ireland Under-19s’ 19-10 win over France at St. Mary’s College RFC this afternoon.

UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL SERIES – MATCH 2:

Sunday, April 7 –

IRELAND UNDER-19s 19 FRANCE U-20 DEVELOPMENT XV 10, St. Mary’s College RFC, Templeville Road

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Penalty try, Evan Moynihan, Éanna McCarthy; Cons: Pen try con, Dylan Hicks

France: Tries: Mathis Ibo; Con: Diego Jurd; Pen: Diego Jurd

HT: Ireland 0 France 10

Having been beaten 28-26 in Belfast in midweek, the Ireland U-19s (sponsored by PwC) erased a 10-point half-time deficit thanks to a penalty try and well-taken scores from St. Mary’s own Evan Moynihan and McCarthy.

The France U-20 Development team had started strongly, with winger Mathis Ibo crossing in the ninth minute and Diego Jurd following up with the conversion and a subsequent penalty.

However, a 49th-minute penalty try, combined with France full-back Ugo Pacome’s sin-binning, saw Ireland get on top. Dylan Hicks converted centre Moynihan’s effort five minutes later, and McCarthy came off the bench to claim the match winner.

Coached by Kieran Hallett who was assisted for the Easter series by Andrew Browne and Jonathon Graham, this Ireland Under-19 group look well equipped to push on at U-20 level in the coming year.

Henry Walker, today’s captain, Billy Corrigan, and Emmet Calvey were all capped during the Under-20s’ recent unbeaten Six Nations campaign, while IQ Rugby scrum half Will Wootton was part of the wider squad under Richie Murphy.

Hallett was also head coach for the Ireland U-19s’ most recent victory over France, a 26-21 success at Queen’s University RFC in 2022 when the likes of James McNabney, Sam Prendergast, Paddy McCarthy, Ruadhan Quinn, and Hugh Cooney were all involved.

Full report to follow…

IRELAND U-19: Todd Lawlor (Newbridge College/Leinster); Zack Hopkins (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Gene O’Leary Kareem (PBC Cork/Munster), Evan Moynihan (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College/Leinster); Dylan Hicks (Garryowen FC/Munster), Clark Logan (Coleraine Grammar School/Ulster); Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster), Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) (capt), Niall Smyth (Blackrock College/Leinster), David Walsh (St. Michael’s College/Leinster), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Michael Foy (CBC Cork/Munster), Jack Angulo (Blackrock College/Leinster), Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College/Leinster).

Replacements: Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Billy Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster), Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Conor Kennelly (CBC Cork/Munster), Tommy Butler (Blackrock College/Leinster), Éanna McCarthy (UCC RFC/Munster), Oisin Minogue (St. Munchin’s College/Munster), Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Jonny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Jed O’Dwyer (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Andre Ryan (Belvedere College/Leinster).

FRANCE U-20 DEVELOPMENT XV: Ugo Pacome (US Colomiers); Yannick Lodjro (Stade Français Paris), Oliver Cowie (RC Toulon) (capt), Simeli Daunivucu (Stade Rochelais), Mathis Ibo (Stade Français Paris); Diego Jurd (Stade Rochelais), Simon Daroque (Stade Toulousain); Sascha Mistrulli (FC Grenoble), Lyam Akrab (Montpellier HR), Yanis Lux (Stade Français Paris), Bartholomé Sanson (Lyon OU), Charles Kante Samba (Stade Rochelais), Antoine Chalus-Cercy (AS Clermont Auvergne), Geoffrey Malaterre (CA Brive Corrèze), Rémi Loop (Castres Olympique).

Replacements: Baptiste Narmand (Lyon OU), Loïc Varenne (Stade Toulousain), Mathis Boureau d’Argonne (Racing 92), Thomas Marceline (Lyou OU), Giani Callegari (US Carcassonne), Antoine Deliance (Lyon OU), Jean-Jacques Cassio (Stade Montois), Thibaut Motassi (Stade Français Paris), Aurélien Barreau (Montpellier HR), Clément Barthes (Castres Olympique), Johan Wasserman (USO Nevers).

Referee: Henry Pearson (RFU)