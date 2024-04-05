Jump to main content

Ireland

Ireland Squad Update Ahead Of Round 3 Of Guinness Women’s Six Nations

News

5th April 2024 16:59

By Editor

Scott Bemand speaks to the team ahead of the Captain’s Run 30/3/2024

Ireland Rugby Captain's Run, RDS, Dublin 30/3/2024 Head Coach Scott Bemand speaks to the team ahead of the Captain’s Run Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The Ireland management has provided a squad update ahead of the third round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Full back Lauren Delany continues her return to play protocols, and is expected to resume full training next week. Ruth Campbell continues to rehab for a hand injury, which ruled her out of the earlier rounds of the Six Nations.

Cliodhna Moloney will join the squad for next week’s training at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Backs Ailsa Hughes and Kate Flannery have now returned to their clubs after training with the squad during the opening two Rounds of the Championship.

Natasja Behan and Clare Gorman are in Hong Kong  for the HSBC SVNS tournament – follow the action here.