Ireland U18 Women’s Squad Named For Six Nations Festival In Wales

The Ireland U18 Women’s Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the upcoming Six Nations Women’s U18 Festival which takes place in Colwyn Bay, Wales, from March 29 th to April 6 th .

Several players who featured in the tournament this time last year are again included – Alma Atagamen, Ailish Quinn, Grainne Moran, Emma Brogan, Caitriona Finn, Emily Foley, and Abby Healy.

Brogan and Foley along with Caitriona Finn also featured in the Ireland U18s 7s side that finished 5th in the Rugby Europe U18 7s last year.

Katie Corrigan, who is set to make her senior international debut on Saturday in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, was part of last season’s squad.

The format remains the same as last year with two 35 minute matches in the opening rounds and finishing with a full 70 minute clash on the final day.

Ireland will face England on March 29th, followed by Wales on April 2nd and will close out the tournament against Scotland on April 6th.

All matches will be live streamed by Six Nations and will be available on IrishRugby.ie and YouTube.

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Squad (2024 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Colwyn Bay, Wales, March 29-April 6):

Jemima Adams-Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)

Carla Cooney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelly (Ballina-KillaloeRFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)

Aoibheann McGrath (Carrick-On-Suir/Dungarvan RFC/Munster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara/Leinster)

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Sana Govender – Assistant Coach

Becky Irvine – Team Manager

Lorna Barry – Athletic Development Coach

Naomi Hamilton – Team Physio

Ireland U18 Women’s Fixtures