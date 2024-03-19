Former Ireland International Paul Burke Appointed Chair Of IRFU Exiles

The IRFU are happy to announce Paul Burke, former Irish international, as the new Chair of the Exiles, a subcommittee of the main IRFU Committee. Paul was capped 13 times playing for Ireland and was the first player from London Irish to achieve a test cap, having played at all age grades from minis up at the club.

Paul is currently Director of Rugby at Epsom College.

Speaking about his new role Paul says,

“It is a huge honour for me to be the new Chair of the Exiles. I’ve been involved in London Irish since my father took me to play when mini rugby started back in 1980 and I am hugely passionate about the role we can play in the wider Irish rugby eco-system.

The Exiles have a proud heritage and have produced many notable internationals, not least current Irish coach Simon Easterby. I look forward to working closely with the committee and all our passionate volunteers in the years ahead.”

Last week at London Irish RFC the annual IQ Education Awards were held. The awards provide financial assistance to young players who move to Ireland to pursue their dreams of playing professional rugby, on condition they undertake some form of education alongside their rugby. The awards are funded by patrons based in the UK.

Since its creation 6 years ago it has distributed over £100,000. It is currently supporting six players in Ireland and expects to make further awards next year.

To be eligible for an award players based in the UK must be recommended to the scheme by the IQ staff.

Further details can be found at https://www.irishrugby.ie/ireland/iqrugby/

For more information on the Exiles: https://www.irishrugby.ie/provincial/exiles/