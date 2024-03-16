Ireland v Scotland – Coming To The Match?

We’d like to remind everyone, when moving to or from their seats, to please wait for breaks in play and to be mindful of other supporters and their enjoyment of the game.

Pick up a copy of the Match Programme from one of the sellers around the stadium

Weather: Partly Cloudy with a chance of rain For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Pre-Match Entertainment with Donncha O’Callaghan: 4:20 Teams take to the Pitch: 4:35 pm Kick Off: 4:45

Please follow the advice below and be aware of the key times on match day so there is a sea of green as the players take to the pitch.

Getting To Aviva Stadium

Please refer to stadium FAQs and Ground Regulations before making your journey to the stadium.

Please refer to our route finder and seating plan for further useful information to help plan your visit.

Information on traffic, transport and parking restrictions can be found on the Garda website.

No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the Stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Download Your Ticket

Here’s a quick guide to help you access your tickets and make entry at Aviva Stadium a breeze (if you haven’t done so/got them already).

1. Login to your IRFU account at https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/ using the email and password that you used when buying/accepting your tickets. If you do not remember your password, use the forgot password link after entering your email address to reset it.

2. To download mobile ticket(s), please log on to the above site on your smart phone. Please note PDF print at home tickets are no longer available and entry is via mobile tickets.

3.To attend this event, you will need to download mobile tickets from your on-line account. Instructions on how to download your ticket(s) from your on-line account are in the “Digital Ticket Help” section within your account.

4. After downloading a mobile ticket(s), it is advisable to add your tickets to your Wallet (Apple or Google Pay) so that they are saved on your phone, and you don’t require a network connection on your phone at the venue to access the tickets.

5. Please ensure you have a maximum of two tickets stored on your phone in order to speed up entry at the turnstiles. Tickets can be transferred to other members of your party via https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu

If you are transferring/have transferred your tickets, your original tickets are no longer valid. Only the tickets downloaded by the person transferred the tickets are valid for entry.



Please refer to our Ticket terms and conditions and beware of ticket touts.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground.

Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Please be mindful of others when bringing food or drink to your seats and if possible please wait for breaks in play.

Enjoy the game!