Fixtures Confirmed For The 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

The 2025 Guinness Six Nations fixtures have been confirmed, with next year’s Championship starting in Paris under Friday night lights on the 31st of January, as France return to the Stade de France to host Wales.

The opening round of fixtures will also see Scotland hosting Italy and England travelling to Dublin to face Ireland, both on Saturday 1st February.

Five unpredictable and captivating rounds of elite sporting entertainment will culminate with Super Saturday on the 15th of March, with back-to-back fixtures that could decide the 2025 title. Italy will host Ireland in Rome for the first game of the day followed by one of sport’s biggest rivalries; Wales against England in Cardiff, before concluding in Paris when France plays Scotland.

The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is etched into the calendar of supporters every single year and continues to bring even more fans into the sport. In 2023, broadcast coverage alone drove 130 million fans tuning in to watch the drama unfold, a +2.0m increase on the previous year. In 2024, the Championship is being shown across 190 international markets, offering fans every opportunity to never miss a moment of the action.

As per this year, the 2025 Championship will see BBC and ITV sharing coverage in the UK, with S4C offering Welsh language options. France Television will be the home of the Championship for French fans, RTE and Virgin Media will once again cover the games in Ireland. In Italy, Sky Italia will continue their coverage of the Championship in 2025. The host broadcast coverage will also be complemented by widespread international broadcast coverage and a World Feed service.

Commenting on the 2025 Guinness Six Nations fixtures, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby said:

“The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is an appointment to view each year, delivering blockbuster entertainment for fans all over the world. The Championship never fails to deliver unpredictable excitement and experiences for fans to look forward to and then savour. The announcement of the next instalment of fixtures is always keenly anticipated by fans. The combination of world class match day experiences and extensive broadcast coverage of the game’s, mean fans can already begin looking forward to what is in store next year.

Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2025 – Ireland Fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Ireland v England, Saturday, February 1st, 4.45pm

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Sunday, February 9th, 3.00pm

Round 3

Wales v Ireland, Saturday, February 22nd, 2.15pm

Round 4

Ireland v France, Saturday, March 8th, 2.15pm

Round 5

Italy v Ireland, Saturday, March 15, 2.15pm