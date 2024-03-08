Happy International Women’s Day

We are exceptionally grateful to all the women who are engaged with rugby as players, coaches, match officials, supporters, commercial partners, or working behind the scenes in the game.

Our game would not function without the incredible network of volunteers in clubs, provinces and on our committees.

On the playing side we are excited for what is ahead with the Guinness Women’s Six Nations starting this month, our Women’s Sevens heading for Paris this summer and the Energia Women’s All Ireland League final in Aviva for the first time.

At a grassroots level we continue to see more and more young girls and women getting involved in rugby through Canterbury Give it a Try or Aldi Play Rugby.

We want to celebrate, recognise, and continue the great work so please mark September 8th off in your calendars as we will host our first ever Women in Rugby conference. We’ll be reflecting on the history and development of women’s rugby to date and paving the way for the next 30-years of the game. There’ll be something for all involved at any levels of the women’s and girls’ game, whether you’re a player, coach or administrator, there’ll be topics to discuss, debate and learn from on 8th September.

We will have author and keynote speaker Suzy Levy of Mind the Inclusion Gap fame, along with rugby leaders, Nora Stapleton, Mary Quinn and many more.

Further details and tickets will be released on the 8th of April but for now, save the date!