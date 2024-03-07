Ireland Club XV Team Named for Clash with Portugal A

The Ireland Club XV team to play Portugal A, at Estádio Universitário de Lisboa, on Friday 8 March (kick-off 7.00pm) has been confirmed. The game will be live streamed by Portugal Rugby.

The squad is made up of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland league. Three players named in the squad to face Portugal, have been capped at this level before with Alan Kennedy, Conor Bartley and Cronan Gleeson all part of the side back in 2020.

Harrison Brewer will captain the side and the Terenure College man starts alongside Clontarf’s Fionn Gilbert in the second row.

Campbell Classon (Terenure), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) and Conor Bartley (Young Munster) are named in the front row.

Cork Constitution’s Jack Kelleher starts in the backrow, alongside Terenure duo Luke Clohessy and Jordan Coghlan.

UCD’s Michael Moloney and Clontarf’s Conor Kelly form an exciting partnership at half back and outside Kelly will be Terenure’s Peter Sylvester. George Pringle of Ballynahinch is at outside centre with a back three of Lansdowne’s Cathal Eddy, Terenure duo Craig Adams and Adam LaGure.

Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Sean Skehan said:

“I’m excited to be working with this group of players. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last few weeks of preparation and we want to grab this opportunity with both hands”. “The challenge has been managing training camps alongside players being involved with their clubs. A lot of these guys will be playing in a club international for the first time so it’s very exciting for them.

IRELAND CLUB XV Team (v Portugal A, Estádio Universitário de Lisboa, Saturday, January 21, kick-off 7.00pm):

15. Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

14. Craig Adams (Terenure College)

13. George Pringle (Ballynahinch)

12. Peter Sylvester (Terenure College)

11. Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne)

10. Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

9. Michael Moloney (UCD)

1. Campbell Classon (Terenure College)

2. Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

3. Conor Bartley (Young Munster)

4. Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) CAPTAIN

5. Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf)

6. Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution)

7. Luke Clohessy (Terenure College)

8. Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College)

Replacements:

16. Bobby Sheehan (UCD)

17. David Begley (Young Munster)

18. Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley)

19. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster)

20. Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch)

21. Rhys O’Donnell (Instonians)

22. Aran Egan (Terenure College)

23. Mark Best (Ballynahinch)

Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Sean Skehan

Forwards Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum Coach: John Staunton

Backs and Attack Coach: Adam Craig

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Performance Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Paddy Gilman

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

