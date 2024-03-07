Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face England At Twickenham

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Peter O’Mahony captains Ireland for the Round 4 visit to London, with Hugo Keenan returning to the starting XV after recovering from injury.

Keenan joins Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the Ireland back three, with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continuing their midfield partnership.

Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park are retained as the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne named in the engine room. Captain O’Mahony is at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and Caelan Doris completes the starting XV at number eight.

The Ireland Coaching Team have selected a 6-2 split on the bench, as Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan provide the reinforcements in the pack.

Backs Conor Murray and Ciaran Frawley complete Ireland’s Match Day 23 to face England.

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and ITV.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(38)

14. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(4)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(70)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(54)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(29)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(12)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(33)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(62)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(24)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(74)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(8)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(48)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(captain)(103)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(60)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(39)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(29)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(127)

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(38)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(80)

20. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(18)

21. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(44)

22. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(114)

23. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(3)