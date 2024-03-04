Rugby Club Members Honoured At National Volunteer Awards

The Federation of Irish Sport recognised recipients of the 2023 Volunteers in Sports Awards, celebrating their dedication and giving freely of their time locally to make sport happen. Proudly supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships the committed volunteers from all across the country were honoured at an awards ceremony with special guest speaker Minister Thomas Byrne, Minster of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education presenting the 32 county awards.

Stephen is an integral part of the wonderful inclusive rugby initiative at Carlow Rugby Club, the Carlow Bees. Speaking about the Carlow Bees Stephen says: “The Carlow Bees are probably the most wonderful team that we’ve had up in Carlow Rugby Club because it actually came out from a drive a number of years ago. I don’t know exactly of the history will be the whole idea of inclusive rugby, but what I’ve learned from being involved is that Ireland has more inclusive rugby teams for children with physical and mental challenges than any other country in the world. So, we’re at the forefront of this. I’m involved with a group that is steering the rules for this, for the rest of the world in World Rugby.”

Ian was honoured for his work developing Women & Girls rugby in the Fermanagh Club. “The last 8/9 years at Enniskillen RFC have simply been a wonderful experience. The young people just simply want to have fun and while we, as a group of coaches, can go a long way to keep smiles on their faces (whilst at training and during matches) it is often them that keep us smiling and laughing. They have been the most wonderful young people I’ve had the pleasure of being associated with.

Their success on the pitch is very much an extension of this fun loving nature, were they regularly win Ulster Cups at all age grades culminating in April 2022 when all 3 Girls youth teams won their Ulster Cups on Finals Day. The local Grammar School (ERGS) are also the reigning Girls Schools Cup winners.

Being awarded the Ulster Female Club of the Year 2023 was a fitting and proud moment for our superb Women & Girls players and all the Volunteers involved at the Club.”

Speaking at the awards, Minister Thomas Byrne noted, “Volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport and I am delighted to see their vital contribution recognised and celebrated by these awards. As Sport Minister, I am acutely conscious of the challenges involved with volunteering and I recently welcomed the publication of the Sport Ireland Policy on Volunteering in Sport, which sets out an ambitious vision for a sports sector with the best volunteering culture in the world. The success of Irish sport would not be possible without the many thousands of volunteers that willingly dedicate their time every week, in every part of Ireland, to help others enjoy their sport and I want to thank every volunteer for their valuable contribution.”