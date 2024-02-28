IRFU Volunteer Recognition Awards 2023/24

Over 45 rugby volunteers were nominated as valued volunteers for the 2023/24 season as part of the IRFU Volunteer Recognition Awards.

The awards are an initiative to honour rugby volunteers and the values they uphold across the four provinces. Clubs and schools were invited to recognise one volunteer, subject to appropriate safeguarding and vetting criteria. Some stand out volunteers received duplicate votes from both their clubs and schools.

A volunteer from each province was also selected for special recognition by their branch at an official ceremony at the Aviva Stadium, where they were presented their volunteer recognition award by IRFU president Greg Barrett. Polly Murphy (Munster) and Jim Moore (Connacht) were presented with an award at the pre-match lunch ahead of Ireland and Italy. Conor Ryan (Leinster) and John Waide (Ulster) also received their awards at the Ireland v Wales game last weekend.

The full list of IRFU Volunteer Recognition Awards winners for 2023/24 are as follows:

Munster Clubs & Schools:

Majella Ryan (Nenagh Ormond RFC)

Ger Hodkinson (Dolphin RFC)

Gerard Donnellan (Sundays Well RFC)

Grace Leonard (Skibbereen RFC)

Barry Bowen (Cork Constitution RFC)

Aidan O’Callaghan (Young Munster RFC)

U16 Rugby Team (CBS Highschool Clonmel)

Mark Ryan (Fermoy RFC)

Theresa Nolan (Midleton CBS)

Shane O’Sullivan (Tralee RFC)

Ruth Brophy (Iveragh Eagles RFC)

Audrey O’Byrne (Rockwell College)

Tom O’Leary (Killarney RFC)

Jane Mc Sweeney (Dunmanway RFC)

Marie Meade (Mitchelstown RFC)

Ulster Clubs & Schools:

Brian Steenson (Dungannon Rugby Football Club)

Rory Flanigan (Rainey RFC)

Arlene McConaghie (Ballymoney RFC)

Paula Stewart (Lurgan RFC)

Richard Black (City of Armagh RFC)

David Martin (Ballynahinch RFC)

Connacht Clubs & Schools:

Brendan Flanagan (Ballinrobe RFC)

Ciaran McBrien (Carrick on Shannon RFC)

Noel Campbell (Castlebar RFC)

Michael Deacy

Leinster Clubs & Schools:

Mark O’Brien (Good Counsel College)

Sarah Allen (Holy Family Secondary School)

Niall Murray (Oatlands College Rugby)

Caroline Garrett (Oatlands College)

Jack Scroope (Oatlands College)

Daniel Byrne (Oatlands College)

Andrew Forrest (The High School)

Joe Lee (De La Salle Palmerston FC)

Maura Murphy (St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise)

Conor O’Sullivan (Ratoath RFC)

James Marks (Roscrea RFC)

James McCarthy (Old Belvedere RFC)

Francis O’Kennedy (MU Barnhall RFC)

Cormac O’Kelly (Terenure College RFC)

Declan O’Brien (Enniscorthy RFC)

Gerard Carthy (Longford RFC)

Gearoid O’Keeffe (Seapoint Rugby Club)

Eoghan Nihill (Wanderers FC)