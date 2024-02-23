Fogarty and Alcorn Name Teams for Celtic Challenge Derby

The match day squads have been named for the Celtic Challenge derby between the Clovers and the Wolfhounds. The Wolfhounds are sitting top of the table and a win will see them take home the trophy and be crowned the 2023/24 Celtic Challenge champions.

The Wolfhounds and Clovers go head to head in Kingspan Stadium this Saturday at 4.30pm – tickets are on sale here. The game will be streamed live for free on RugbyPass TV.

Both teams faced each other in a home derby in the first round of the Celtic Challenge, where the Wolfhounds came out on top, finishing 21-15.

Clovers Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made three changes to his starting squad from their fifth round tie against Edinburgh Rugby.

Ruth Campbell comes back into the second row, as Faith Oviawe starts in the backrow and Clare Gorman comes in on the right wing.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Fogarty said,

“We have had a couple of weeks break without games and we are really looking forward to getting back on the pitch and playing at Kingspan Stadium.” “I have been very impressed with the team performances over the competition and I’m expecting a big performance this weekend. The last time we met was in the first round, when the Wolfhounds took the win and we now have another chance to redeem ourselves and we are very excited for that challenge.”

Seven Changes For Wolfhounds

Wolfhounds Head Coach Neill Alcorn has made seven changes to the Wolfhounds starting squad, with Linda Djougang and India Daley starting in the front row, Fiona Tuite and Keelin Brady in the second row, and Hannah O’Connor moving to Number 8.

In the backs Katie Whelan is named at scrum half, while Kelly McCormill comes into the centre alongside Katie Heffernan.

Speaking about the match, Alcorn said,

“We had a very good test against a strong Edinburgh Rugby side last weekend. We showed as a team how much spirt this side has to come back and never give up to get the draw at the end. We want to finish the competition on a high, we have prepared really well this week and we know the Clovers will be coming to change that.” “We know this weekend is going to be a big challenge and the main thing for us is that we perform as a team and come out on top. We really enjoyed our game in Kingspan Stadium a few weeks ago and getting to play in front of our home crowd, and we are excited to get back there this Saturday”

The Celtic Challenge derby is available to stream for free on RugbyPass TV.

CLOVERS Team (v Wolfhounds, Celtic Challenge Play-Off, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, February 24, kick-off 4:30pm):

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

14. Claire Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

12. Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

11. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

10. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

3. Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (Captain)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

8. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

17. Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

18. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

19. Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

20. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

23. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)