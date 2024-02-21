Ireland U20s Team Named To Face Wales In Cork

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations clash against Wales at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Ireland opened their Championship campaign with wins over France and Italy and after a down week, Murphy’s side return to action in Cork this Friday night.

Buy tickets for Ireland U20s v Wales U20s in Cork!

Murphy has named an unchanged backline for the visit of Wales, with Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin making up the back three.

Wilhelm de Klerk and Hugh Gavin continue their partnership in midfield, while Jack Murphy and Oliver Coffey are retained in the half-backs.

In the pack, Ben Howard, Henry Walker and Patreece Bell start in the front row, with Joe Hopes moving into the second row to partner captain Evan O’Connell.

After scoring the match-winning try against Italy last time out, Sean Edogbo earns his first start of the Championship at blindside flanker, with Bryn Ward at openside and Luke Murphy at number eight.

Murphy has strong options among the replacements bench as Danny Sheahan, Alex Usanov, Jacob Boyd, Billy Corrigan and Tom Brigg provide the reinforcements up front, with backs Tadhg Brophy, Sean Naughton and Davy Colbert completing the 23.

Friday night’s match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland U20s:

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Tom Brigg (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster).