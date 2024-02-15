Wolfhounds Team Named for play-off round of the Celtic Challenge
The Wolfhounds squad, for the opening round of the Celtic Challenge Playoffs this weekend, has been named. The Wolfhounds are the top seeds, with five wins from five as they head to the Hive stadium to take on Edinburgh Rugby at 1pm. on Saturday. The fixture will be streamed live and free on RugbyPass TV.
Head coach Neill Alcorn has made four changes to the starting squad, from their fifth round fixture against Gwalia Lightning.
In the pack Christy Haney comes in to the front row, while Grace Moore starts at 8. In the backline Ellen Boylan starts on to the wing and Leah Tarpey slots in at outside centre.
Forwards Linda Djoungang, Sophie Barrett and Fiona Tuite are on the bench and are joined by Kelly McCormill in the backs.
Speaking about the match Alcorn said,
“The competition is heating up now as we head into the play-off rounds. We need to keep building on our performances and back up the work we have put in so far. We are looking forward to getting on the road again this weekend, as we head to the Hive Stadium to once again take on a strong Edinburgh rugby side in the Celtic Challenge.”
WOLFHOUNDS Team (v Edinburgh Rugby, Celtic Challenge Play-offs, Hive Stadium, Saturday, February 17, kick-off 1:00pm):
14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
13. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
12. Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
11. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)
10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
1. Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
2. Meabh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
4. Eimear Corri (Blackrock Rugby/Leinster)
5. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
6. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
7. Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) (Captain)
8. Grace Moore (Saracens)Replacements:
17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
18. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)
20. Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
22. Abby Moyles (Blackrock RFC/Ulster)
23. Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC/Ulster)
Celtic Challenge Play-Off Rounds