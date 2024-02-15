Wolfhounds Team Named for play-off round of the Celtic Challenge

In the pack Christy Haney comes in to the front row, while Grace Moore starts at 8 . In the backline Ellen Boylan starts on to the wing and Leah Tarpey slots in at outside centre.

Head coach Neill Alcorn has made four changes to the starting squad, from their fifth round fixture against Gwalia Lightning.

Forwards Linda Djoungang, Sophie Barrett and Fiona Tuite are on the bench and are joined by Kelly McCormill in the backs.

Speaking about the match Alcorn said,

“The competition is heating up now as we head into the play-off rounds. We need to keep building on our performances and back up the work we have put in so far. We are looking forward to getting on the road again this weekend, as we head to the Hive Stadium to once again take on a strong Edinburgh rugby side in the Celtic Challenge.”

The game will be available to stream for free on RugbyPass TV.

