Celtic Challenge Play-Off Fixtures Confirmed

The Celtic Challenge play-off fixtures have been confirmed. Following an exciting Round 5 of the competition, teams have cemented their places within the 2023/24 Celtic Challenge Play Off Structure.

The undefeated Wolfhounds sit top the table, as Edinburgh secured the second seed, while the Clovers sit in third place. Gwalia Lightning, Brython Thunder, and Glasgow Warriors occupy the bottom half of the table as they go head-to-head in the play-offs.

The Wolfhounds will travel to the Hive Stadium on Saturday, 17 February to take on second place Edinburgh Rugby (kick off 1pm.) The Irish sides will go head-to-head, on Saturday 24 February when the Wolfhounds and Clovers face each other in Kingspan Stadium. (kick off 4.30pm).

The final weekend of the competition, sees the Clovers travel to Parc Y Scarlets to take on Edinburgh Rugby (kick off 12.30pm)