IQ Rugby Talent ID Days Planned For February

1Are you Irish Qualified? Born in 2007 or 2008? The IQ Rugby Talent ID camps could be your opportunity to represent Ireland one day.

The IQ Rugby Programme is a player centered programme and operates as an integral part of the IRFU High Performance Pathway, offering Irish Qualified (IQ) players an opportunity to represent Ireland at National Age Grade (U18, U19, U20) and beyond.

The IQ Rugby Boys Regional Programme continues again in February across the UK for players born in 2007 and 2008. Supported by volunteers from the IRFU Exiles the regional day is an opportunity for IQ Rugby Staff and coaches to work closely with Irish qualified players.

These days are an key part of the IRFU Player Pathway and integration into these Ireland Age Grade squads. Following previous days in October 2023 and the February regional days, identified players will be invited to attend the National Festival Day on Sunday the 25th February in Leicester Grammar School.

Speaking about the IQ Rugby days Wayne Mitchell, IRFU National Talent Squad & Talent ID Manager, said,

“We know that every player’s journey is unique and develops at different rates and in different ways. Therefore the regional days provides a great opportunity for any Irish-qualified players based in the UK to come and showcase their potential talent. The opportunity to put on a green Ireland international jersey is a reality and for some players in attendance it is only a few months away,”

Boys Regional Programme – February 2024

12th February 2024 (Mon) – Leigh Valley Sports Village (North West)

13th February 2024 (Tue) – Leicester Forest RFC (Midlands)

14th February 2024 (Wed) – Dings Crusaders RFC (South West)

15th February 2024 (Thu) – Grasshoppers RFC, Isleworth (South East)

Regional Day Registration

https://forms.office.com/e/c9gxTwrVDa