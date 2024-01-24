Energia All Ireland League And Cup Fixtures This Weekend

Railway Union and UL Bohemian will contest the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup in a replay of last year’s final and there’s a full round of league action in the Men’s Divisions.

Energia All Ireland Cup Finals

Coolmine RFC plays host to a double header for the Women’s Cup and Plate finals. Railway will defend their title against UL Bohs in a replay of last season with live coverage on Irish Rugby YouTube.

Dundalk RFC will host the Men’s Junior Cup final and there’ll be a new name on the trophy as Ballyclare, beaten finalists in 2022, face Bective Rangers.

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Another big top of the table clash this weekend as Cork Con (2nd) host Clontarf (1st), who suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend. Trinity (10th) got their first win of the season last Saturday; they make the short trip to Lansdowne (3rd) on Saturday.

Divison 1B

Continuing the theme of top four clashes, St. Mary’s (1st) also suffered their first defeat last weekend and face Old Belvedere (2nd) in Ollie Campbell Park. Meanwhile Blackrock (2nd), fresh from victory over Mary’s, are at home to Garryowen (4th).

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond (1st) and Cashel (2nd) continue to fly the flag for Tipperary in Division 2A. Elsewhere MU Barnhall (3rd) host UL Bohs (4th) in a key game this weekend.

Division 2B

Instonians (1st) continue undefeated and with a try bonus from every game so far; they visit Malahide (7th) on Saturday. Wanderers (2nd) are away to Dolphin while Galway Corinthians (3rd) are at home to Dungannon on Saturday evening.

Division 2C

Match of the weekend has to be Clogher Valley (2nd) at home to Galwegians (1st) at The Cran. There’s just two points between them going into this weekend.