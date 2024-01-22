Host Give it a Try in Your Club this Summer

The IRFU are formally seeking applications from rugby clubs to participate in Canterbury Give It A Try For 2024.

In 2023 over 80 clubs ran the GIAT (Give it a Try) programme, offering thousands of girls aged 8-14 the chance to learn how to play rugby in a fun, safe and welcoming environment. #GIAT will run across our clubs in April/May/June 2024.

Canterbury Give It A Try offers fun rugby sessions and the basics of rugby for girls, while providing coach education for new and developing club volunteers and coaches.

The programme is led locally by clubs with assistance and training from the IRFU and provinces. Clubs do not incur a fee to run the programme.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD MEMO TO CLUBS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CANTERBURY GIAT INFORMATION FOR CLUBS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CANTERBURY GIAT APPLICATION FORM FOR CLUBS

Applications should be submitted before Friday, 9 February with successful clubs being advised by Friday, 23 February.

What are the aims of Canterbury GIAT?

The creation of new teams or the strengthening of existing teams in clubs.

To provide a fun, 8-week (one session per week for 8 weeks Apr/May/June) programme of rugby activities to attract girls aged 8 – 14 to the club.

To support a club in increasing their number of players and integrate those new players into existing teams.

To develop athletic and social skills for girls in a safe and nurturing environment.

To develop coaches, i.e. to run a successful 8-week programme and to sustain the players through to the regular season.

What are the benefits of running GIAT in your club?

Participation levels will increase. The conversion rate from the programme to club membership is high. In 2023, this averaged at 42% across the programme.

Free training will be provided to the coaches and co-ordinator in your club to help upskill them with coaching plans for the 8 sessions and provide tips to making the GIAT successful.

Resources will be provided to your club to market and advertise the programme.

There is the potential for your club to become a more vibrant, active part of the local community through enhanced participation.

The club might recruit new volunteers as new parents start bringing their child to the club for the ‘Give It A Try’ sessions and are willing to stay and get involved.