Energia All Ireland League And Cup Fixtures This Weekend

The Men’s Divisions of the Energia All Ireland League are back after the festive break and the second round of the Women’s All Ireland Cup continues while the Women’s Junior Cup final takes place in Mullingar.

Division 1A

There’s a Friday Night Lights match in Lansdowne to kick off the weekend. On Saturday table toppers Clontarf (1st) are on the road to Shannon (8th) while newly crowned Bateman Cup champions Terenure (4th) are at home to Trinity( 10th)

Division 1B

St. Mary’s (1st) will defend their unbeaten run against Queens (9th). Elsewhere there’s only six point separating 3rd from 8th so there’s plenty of action to come in Division 1B

Division 2A

There’s a huge game to kick off the second half of the season as Nenagh Ormond (1st) host Tipperary rivals Cashel (2nd). Can the home side retain their unbeaten status? Can the visitors close the eight point gap? New Ormond Park is the place to be!

Division 2B

Second plays fourth this weekens as Galway Corinthians host Sligo in a Connacht derby. Instonians travel to local rivals Belfast Harlequins with Ian Whitten determined to keep the winning momentum going.

Division 2C

Two of the bottom three face the top two clubs this weekend in Provincial derbies ; there’s the all Connacht clash in Mayon as Ballina (9th) host Galwegians (1st) while Omagh Academicals (8th) are at home to Clogher Valley (2nd).

Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup

The Women’s All Ireland Cup is being played over four weekends in January. This weekend sees ‘Rock gunning for their first win while Railway will aim to cement their lead after Round 1.

Women’s All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

It’s a big day for both clubs in the Women’s All-Ireland Junior Cup final at Mullingar as cup holder MU Barnhall defend their title against Tuam Oughterard.

Tuam/Oughterard defeated Skibereen and the UL Bohs junior side on the road to the final while MU Barnhall saw off Malone and Tullamore.