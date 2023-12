Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions/Junior Cup: Results Round-Up

While the senior clubs were battling away ahead of the Christmas break, Ballyclare reached their second Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final in three seasons, where they will face Bective Rangers, the Dublin derby winners over Seapoint.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 16 –

DIVISION 1A:

CITY OF ARMAGH 18 BALLYNAHINCH 29, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: To follow

Ballynahinch: Tries: Penalty try, George Pringle, Claytan Milligan, Aaron Sexton; Cons: Pen try con, Conor Rankin 2; Pen: Conor Rankin

HT: City of Armagh 8 Ballynahinch 15

CLONTARF 38 SHANNON 21, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Stephen Ryan, Seni Reilly Ashiru, Dylan Donnellan, Ruadhan Byron, Noah Sheridan, Sam Owens; Cons: Sam Wisniewski, Mark O’Sullivan 3

Shannon: Tries: Jack O’Donnell, Lee Nicholas, Sam Birrane; Cons: Mike Cooke 3

HT: Clontarf 12 Shannon 14

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 14 TERENURE COLLEGE 31, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Callum O’Reilly, Diarmuid McCormack; Cons: Harry Colbert 2

Terenure College: Tries: Callum Smith, Aran Egan, Colm de Buitléar, Luke Clohessy; Cons: Callum Smith 4; Pen: Callum Smith

HT: Dublin University 7 Terenure College 28

YOUNG MUNSTER 22 CORK CONSTITUTION 21, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Stephen McLoughlin, Chris Moore, James O’Brien; Cons: Shane O’Leary 2; Pen: Shane O’Leary

Cork Constitution: Tries: Harry O’Riordan, Matthew Bowen, James Taylor; Cons: James Taylor 3

HT: Young Munster 3 Cork Constitution 21

UCD 44 LANSDOWNE 40, UCD Bowl (played on Friday)

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Ross Deegan 2, Harry Donnelly, Rory McGuire, Bobby Sheehan, Michael Moloney; Cons: Michael Moloney 4; Pens: Michael Moloney 2

Lansdowne: Tries: Sean Galvin 2, Jack Matthews, Jack Cooke, Tom Barry 2; Cons: Stephen Madigan, Steve McMahon 4

HT: UCD 32 Lansdowne 12

UCD: Niall Carroll; Harry Donnelly, Tim Corkery, Daragh Gilbourne, Ross Deegan; James Tarrant, Michael Moloney; Jack Boyle, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Rory McGuire, Alan Spicer, Gerry Hill, Matt Healy, Michael Colreavy, Sean O’Brien.

Replacements: Lucas Maguire, Hugo O’Malley, Evin Coyle, Rory Byrne, Rob Gilsenan, Tom Murtagh.

LANSDOWNE: Cathal Eddy; Peter Sullivan, Andy Marks, Rory Parata, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, James Kenny; Ben Popplewell, Tom Barry, Greg McGrath, Steven Walshe, Ruairi Clarke, Jack Cooke (capt), Barry Fitzpatrick, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Henry Godson, George Morris, Liam Forster, Donough Lawlor, Jack Matthews, Steve McMahon.

DIVISION 1B:

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19 BUCCANEERS 26, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Chris Rolland, David Heavey, Liam Nicholson; Cons: James Fennelly 2

Buccaneers: Tries: Matthew Victory, Cian McCann, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Liam McNamara; Cons: Michael Hanley 3

HT: Blackrock College 14 Buccaneers 12

GARRYOWEN 35 UCC 35, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan 3, Colm Hogan, Bryan Fitzgerald; Cons: Jack Delaney, Jack Oliver; Pens: Jack Delaney 2

UCC: Tries: Michael Cogan 2, Patrick McBarron, Tom Coughlan; Cons: Cian Whooley 3; Pens: Cian Whooley 3

HT: Garryowen 20 UCC 23

NAAS 12 HIGHFIELD 13, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Donal Conroy 2; Con: Peter Osborne

Highfield: Try: Travis Coomey; Con: Shane Buckley; Pens: Shane Buckley 2

HT: Naas 5 Highfield 7

OLD WESLEY 9 OLD BELVEDERE 10, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Pens: Eoin Monahan 3

Old Belvedere: Try: Jayden Beckett; Con: David Wilkinson; Pen: David Wilkinson

HT: Old Wesley 6 Old Belvedere 0

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 17 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 22, Dub Lane

Scorers: Queen’s University: Tries: Harry Long, Jack Boal, Ben McFarlane; Con: Ben McFarlane

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Hayes, Conor Dean, Jamie Harding, Leandro Ramirez; Con: Mick O’Gara

HT: Queen’s University 12 St. Mary’s College 5

DIVISION 2A:

MU Barnhall 39 Navan 32, Parsonstown

Cashel 16 Nenagh Ormond 20, Spafield

Greystones 20 Banbridge 30, Dr Hickey Park

Malone 16 Ballymena 19, Gibson Park

UL Bohemians 20 Old Crescent 24, Annacotty

DIVISION 2B:

Sligo 11 Galway Corinthians 15, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 39 Skerries 17, Merrion Road

Instonians 63 Belfast Harlequins 22, Shaw’s Bridge

Malahide 30 Dolphin 24, Estuary Road

Rainey 27 Dungannon 16, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 25 Tullamore 31, Upritchard Park

Bruff 23 Midleton 20, Kilballyowen Park

Clogher Valley 14 Omagh Academicals 18, the Cran

Clonmel 32 Enniscorthy 26, Ardgaoithe

Galwegians 27 Ballina 18, Crowley Park

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, December 16 –

KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 5 BALLYCLARE 15, Morrissey Park

SEAPOINT 15 BECTIVE RANGERS 27, Kilbogget Park