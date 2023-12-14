Andy Farrell Signs Long-Term Contract Extension With IRFU

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) is delighted to announce that Andy Farrell has signed a new long-term contract to remain as Head Coach of the Men’s National Team until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Since assuming the Head Coach role in 2019, Farrell has guided Ireland to number one in the world rankings in a spell which included a Triple Crown, an inaugural series victory in New Zealand in 2022 and a Grand Slam title earlier this year.

Farrell was recently awarded the World Rugby Coach of the Year and this new deal will see him extend his association with the men’s national team to 11 years, having first joined the IRFU as an assistant coach in 2016.

Commenting on the contract extension, Andy Farrell said: “Coaching Ireland has been a hugely enjoyable experience and I am proud to extend my association with the IRFU. It is a pleasure to work with such a talented and committed group of players and as we enter a new cycle, it will be exciting to see more players come through the system.

“There is a talented group of established internationals who are determined to succeed at international level for Ireland and I am excited to see how the recent Ireland U20 squads will also emerge and challenge for international honours in the near future. It all makes for an exciting next chapter and it is one which my family and I are delighted to continue.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented: “Over the course of the last four years Andy has helped drive the highest standards for the men’s national team and it is testament to the positive environment which he and his backroom team have fostered that Ireland has enjoyed such a sustained period of success in recent times. Andy is an ambitious and talented coach who continues to make an indelible mark on Irish rugby, and it is a significant coup to retain his services. I have no doubt that he will look to build in the years to come.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “The IRFU is determined to attract and retain top class coaching talent and we are delighted to announce Andy’s contract extension, which is a hugely positive boost for the game in Ireland. Andy is a world-class coach and an inspirational leader of great talent and integrity who has already made a significant contribution to Irish rugby through his leadership of our men’s national team. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to remain in Ireland.”