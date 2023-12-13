Energia AIL Fixtures This Week

The final round of fixtures in the Men’s Divisions before the Christmas break and the action kicks off on Friday night with UCD hosting Lansdowne under lights in Division 1A and continues on Saturday with some big derby games.

Division 1A

There’s a big Ulster derby in Division 1A as City of Armagh (9th) host Ballynahinch (5th) at the Palace Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Division 1B

St. Mary’s win in last week’s feature live game means they have a 12 point lead as they travel to Queens (9th) on Saturday. Old Belvedere (2nd) travel to Old Wesley (8th).

Division 2A

Match of the weekend? Cashel (2nd) at home to Nenagh Ormond (1st) with local bragging rights at stake? The visitors are 5 points clear and with a superior points difference but they’ll want to maintian their unbeaten run ahead of the break.

Division 2B

Instonians (1s) seem unstoppable as we head into the Christmas break; they face Belfast Harlequins (8th) in another local derby. Meanwhile Galway Corinthians (2nd) travel to Sligo (4th).

Division 2C

Clogher Valley’s (1st) unbeaten run came to an end last week when they lost to Enniscorthy (2nd). The leaders host Omagh Academicals (8th) while the Wexford club travel to Clonmel.