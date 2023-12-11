Ireland U18 & U19 Training Squads Announced

Training squads for the Ireland U18s and Ireland U19s, sponsored by PWC, have been announced for the National Age Grade Training camps at the end of December.

The squads will train at the IRFU High Performance Centre from December 27th to 29th. This is the second of a series of training camps for the Ireland U18s that will build up to a final squad for the U18 Six Nations Festival which takes place in March and April next year.

The Ireland U19s will also have further training camps ahead of a series of matches against France and Wales in April.

Neil Doak and Brendan O’ Connor will coach the U18s while Kieran Hallett, Andew Browne and Jonathan Graham will take charge of the U19s at the camps.

Speaking about the selection Wayne Mitchell, National Talent Squad and Talent ID Manager, said

“We’re delighted to be bringing in these two squads in December and I want to congratulate all of the players selected for this camp. We saw some of these lads in action during the interpros and others who have impressed for the club or school.

“This is a great opportunity to train at the High Performance centre and to further their rugby development.”

Ireland U19 Squad

Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Andre Ryan (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby)

Billy Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Coghlan (Clontarf RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Cian Brady (Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Clark Logan (Colraine GS/Ulster Rugby)

Darragh O’Connell (Muskery RFC/Munster Rugby)

David Walsh (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan Hicks (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

Eanna McCarthy (UCC/Munster Rugby)

Emmett Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Eoghan Smyth (Midleton RFC/Munster Rugby)

Evan Moynihan (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Frazer McKenna (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (PBC/Munster Rugby)

Henry Walker (QUB/Ulster Rugby)

Jamie Jackson (Portadown College/Ulster Rugby)

Jed O’Dwyer (Old Crescent RFC/Munster Rugby)

Johnny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Mahon Ronan (Boyne RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Matthew Te Pou (St. Munchins/Munster Rugby)

Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster Rugby)

Niall Smyth (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Oisin Minogue (St. Munchins/Munster Rugby)

Paddy Taylor (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Ruairi Munnelly (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Ryan Connoly (Down HS/Ulster Rugby)

Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Todd Lawlor (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Tom McAllister (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster Rugby)

Tom Stewart (Terenure College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Tomas Farthing (Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Will Wooton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Zack Hopkins (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Ireland U18 Schools Squad

Bill Hayes (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Cal Traynor Russell (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Callum McKinney (Campbell College/Ulster Rugby)

Charlie Fenton (Crescent College Comp/Munster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie O’Shea (CBC/Munster Rugby)

Chris Barrett (CBC/Munster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan McNiece (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Elliot Mallon (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Evann Shelley (Skerries RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Fionn O’Meara (Nenagh Ormond RFC/Munster Rugby)

Fraser Cunningham (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC/Munster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Joe Elliot (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Jonathan Byrne (Crescent College Comp/Munster Rugby)

Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Matthew Heasley (Dromore HS/Ulster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Rian Handley (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Rio McDonnagh (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Rory Lyons (Westport RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Stephen O’Donovan (Bantry RFC/Munster Rugby)

Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

Tyrese Abolarin (Methody College/Ulster Rugby)