Ireland Men’s Sevens Make History To Power Into Cape Town Semis

Ireland Men’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, have powered into the semi-finals of the HSBC SVNS Series leg in Cape Town on Sunday morning, recording a historic first Series win over New Zealand at the DHL Stadium.

After topping their Pool with three wins from three on Saturday, James Topping‘s side produced a clinical performance in their last eight tie against the All Blacks Sevens, running in six tries, including a hat-trick for Terry Kennedy, in a 36-21 triumph.

Ireland will now face Argentina in the semi-finals in Cape Town at 12.56pm Irish time.

Earlier in the day, Ireland Women pushed Australia all the way in their quarter-final tie, as Beibhinn Parsons scored a brace of tries, but they were defeated 24-14 to drop into the seventh place play-off against Great Britain at 1.46pm Irish time.

You can watch all the HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV or follow on the new @Ireland7s social media channels.