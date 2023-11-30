Squires And O’Gara Duelling It Out As Division 1B’s Leading Points Scorers

With UCC winning their recent Colours match to climb into the top four, it is no surprise to see their deadly accurate out-half Daniel Squires edge ahead as the top points scorer in Division 1B .

Squires kicked nine points, including the decisive conversion of Danny McCarthy’s late try, as UCC squeezed past Queen’s University on a 29-27 scoreline. He now has 72 points for the season so far, with an average of 12 points per game.

Just a point behind him is Mick O’Gara, who scored a try and kicked three conversions as St. Mary’s College took home the Shay Deering Trophy from Dooradoyle following a 31-22 win over Garryowen.

That was Mary’s sixth straight bonus point victory, which leaves them eight points clear at the summit. With the help of O’Gara’s radar-like right boot, Sean Cronin’s men have scored the most points (221) across the top three Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions to date.

Ulster Academy out-half James Humphreys, who featured for Queen’s in that game at the Mardyke, and Blackrock College’s teenage scrum half Oliver Coffey (pictured below) have both passed the 50-point mark.

Straight out of school, Coffey has taken to AIL rugby like a duck to water. Blackrock held onto second place thanks to a thrilling 32-29 triumph over Naas, during which Coffey tallied up 17 points via a fifth-minute try and five successful kicks, including a crucial last-minute penalty.

Meanwhile, Naas winger Donal Conroy remains the division’s leading try scorer with six tries, but Blackrock’s Graham Curtis, who bagged a brace against the Cobras, and Old Belvedere hooker Calum Dowling are now tucked right behind him on five each.

Lukas Kenny, another of the Ulster Academy contingent involved with Queen’s, picked up his fourth try of the campaign in Cork. The promising full-back/winger also scored during recent clashes with Naas, Garryowen and Blackrock.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 6:

POINTS –

72 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

71 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

56 – James Humphreys (Queen’s University)

51 – Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College)

43 – Shane O’Riordan (Highfield)

41 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen)

38 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley)

35 – Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere)

33 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

30 – Donal Conroy (Naas)

25 – Graham Curtis (Blackrock College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Daniel Sancery (St. Mary’s College), Jack Sheridan (Naas)

22 – Peter Osborne (Naas)

20 – Jamie Harding (St. Mary’s College), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley), Peter O’Beirne (Old Belvedere)

19 – Sam Cahill (Naas), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

15 – Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College), Alexander Clarke (Queen’s University), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Matthew Cosgrove (Blackrock College), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Jonny Hunter (Queen’s University), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Harry Long (Queen’s University), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas)

12 – Jack Delaney (Garryowen)

10 – Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Josh Dixon (Blackrock College), Timothy Duggan (Highfield), Sean Edogbo (UCC), Will Fay (Old Wesley), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Niall Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Cian McCann (Buccaneers), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Ben O’Connor (UCC), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Savage (Blackrock College), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Ben Taylor (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Victory (Buccaneers), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere), James Wright (Queen’s University)

8 – James Fennelly (Blackrock College), Peter Quirke (Blackrock College)

7 – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen)

5 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Conall Bird (Old Belvedere), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Louis Bruce (UCC), Orrin Burgess (Buccaneers), James Burke (Blackrock College), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), James Conroy (Garryowen), Oisin Cooke (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Bryan Croke (Naas), Ryan Davies (Queen’s University), Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers), Mark Dorgan (Highfield), Patrick Dowling (Old Belvedere), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Mark Earle (Buccaneers), Dean Fanning (Garryowen), Hugh Flood (Old Belvedere), Darragh French (UCC), Jack Gardiner (Blackrock College), Ben Gibson (Queen’s University), Nicky Greene (Garryowen), Daniel Hawkshaw (Buccaneers), Peter Heasley (Queen’s University), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Adam Howard (Old Belvedere), Robbie Johnston (Queen’s University), Gary Kavanagh (Naas), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), James Kelly (Buccaneers), Louis Keyes (Blackrock College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Peter King (Naas), Luke McAuliffe (UCC), Danny McCarthy (UCC), Eanna McCarthy (UCC), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oran McNulty (Garryowen), Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere), Paul Monahan (Naas), Rob Murphy (Highfield), Liam Nicholson (Blackrock College), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), Aidan O’Kane (Naas), James O’Loughlin (Naas), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Buccaneers), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Kyle Read (Garryowen), Cian Reilly (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Diarmaid Scannell (Old Wesley), Jacob Sheahan (UCC), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Gavin Thornbury (Blackrock College), Liam Turner (Blackrock College), Mikey Veale (Garryowen)

2 – Shane Buckley (Highfield), Tom Larke (Old Wesley)

TRIES –

6 – Donal Conroy (Naas)

5 – Graham Curtis (Blackrock College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Daniel Sancery (St. Mary’s College), Jack Sheridan (Naas)

4 – Jamie Harding (St. Mary’s College), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Peter O’Beirne (Old Belvedere)

3 – Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College), Alexander Clarke (Queen’s University), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Matthew Cosgrove (Blackrock College), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Jonny Hunter (Queen’s University), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Harry Long (Queen’s University), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas)

2 – Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Josh Dixon (Blackrock College), Timothy Duggan (Highfield), Sean Edogbo (UCC), Will Fay (Old Wesley), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Niall Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Cian McCann (Buccaneers), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Ben O’Connor (UCC), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Savage (Blackrock College), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Ben Taylor (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Victory (Buccaneers), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere), James Wright (Queen’s University)

1 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Conall Bird (Old Belvedere), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Louis Bruce (UCC), Orrin Burgess (Buccaneers), James Burke (Blackrock College), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), James Conroy (Garryowen), Oisin Cooke (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Ryan Davies (Queen’s University), Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers), Mark Dorgan (Highfield), Patrick Dowling (Old Belvedere), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Mark Earle (Buccaneers), Dean Fanning (Garryowen), James Fennelly (Blackrock College), Hugh Flood (Old Belvedere), Darragh French (UCC), Jack Gardiner (Blackrock College), Ben Gibson (Queen’s University), Nicky Greene (Garryowen), Daniel Hawkshaw (Buccaneers), Peter Heasley (Queen’s University), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Adam Howard (Old Belvedere), James Humphreys (Queen’s University), Robbie Johnston (Queen’s University), Gary Kavanagh (Naas), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), James Kelly (Buccaneers), Louis Keyes (Blackrock College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Peter King (Naas), Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Luke McAuliffe (UCC), Danny McCarthy (UCC), Eanna McCarthy (UCC), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oran McNulty (Garryowen), Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere), Paul Monahan (Naas), Rob Murphy (Highfield), Liam Nicholson (Blackrock College), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), Aidan O’Kane (Naas), Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere), James O’Loughlin (Naas), Peter Osborne (Naas), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Buccaneers), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Kyle Read (Garryowen), Cian Reilly (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Diarmaid Scannell (Old Wesley), Jacob Sheahan (UCC), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley), Daniel Squires (UCC), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Gavin Thornbury (Blackrock College), Liam Turner (Blackrock College), Mikey Veale (Garryowen)