Squires And Conroy Set The Pace As Division 1B’s Top Scorers

It is tight at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B’s points and try-scoring lists, which are currently headed up by UCC centre Daniel Squires and Naas winger Donal Conroy respectively.

UCC’s stirring second half fight-back at Old Belvedere earned them two bonus points, with Squires (pictured below) kicking nine points from the tee. His five-round tally stands at 63 points, keeping him just three ahead of Mick O’Gara from St. Mary’s College.

O’Gara was in inspired form for the table toppers, accumulating a terrific 20 points – a try and seven successful kicks – in their 55-29 win over Highfield. Sean Cronin’s men hold an eight-point lead at the summit.

Ulster Academy out-half James Humphreys, a key cog in the Queen’s University back-line, and Highfield’s Shane O’Riordan are both closing in on a half-century of points. The pair sit on 49 and 41 points respectively, following last weekend’s action.

Meanwhile, Conroy’s try hat-trick was at the heart of Naas’ memorable comeback against fast-starting Garryowen. The Cobras prevailed 41-38 in a hugely exciting finish, with Conroy now top of the try-scoring charts with six for the campaign so far.

His team-mate, Jack Sheridan, bagged a brace in that end-to-end game to move onto five tries, level with St. Mary’s winger Daniel Sancery. Calum Dowling and Peter O’Beirne picked up their fourth tries during Belvedere’s third straight bonus point success.

While disappointed to lose right at the death to Naas, Jack Oliver did lead the scoring for Garryowen in impressive fashion. The 20-year-old Munster Academy scrum half notched 18 points, via two tries and four conversions, to double his season’s total to 36 points.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

63 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

60 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

49 – James Humphreys (Queen’s University)

41 – Shane O’Riordan (Highfield)

38 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley)

36 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen)

34 – Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College)

30 – Donal Conroy (Naas)

26 – Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere)

25 – Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Daniel Sancery (St. Mary’s College), Jack Sheridan (Naas)

24 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

20 – Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Jamie Harding (St. Mary’s College), Peter O’Beirne (Old Belvedere)

19 – David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

17 – Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley), Peter Osborne (Naas)

15 – Alexander Clarke (Queen’s University), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Matthew Cosgrove (Blackrock College), Graham Curtis (Blackrock College), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Jonny Hunter (Queen’s University), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas)

12 – Sam Cahill (Naas)

10 – Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College), Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Sean Condon (UCC), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Josh Dixon (Blackrock College), Timothy Duggan (Highfield), Sean Edogbo (UCC), Will Fay (Old Wesley), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Niall Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Harry Long (Queen’s University), Cian McCann (Buccaneers), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Ben O’Connor (UCC), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Savage (Blackrock College), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Ben Taylor (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Victory (Buccaneers), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

8 – James Fennelly (Blackrock College), Peter Quirke (Blackrock College)

7 – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen)

5 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Conall Bird (Old Belvedere), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Louis Bruce (UCC), Orrin Burgess (Buccaneers), James Burke (Blackrock College), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), James Conroy (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Bryan Croke (Naas), Ryan Davies (Queen’s University), Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers), Patrick Dowling (Old Belvedere), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Mark Earle (Buccaneers), Dean Fanning (Garryowen), Hugh Flood (Old Belvedere), Jack Gardiner (Blackrock College), Ben Gibson (Queen’s University), Nicky Greene (Garryowen), Daniel Hawkshaw (Buccaneers), Peter Heasley (Queen’s University), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Adam Howard (Old Belvedere), Gary Kavanagh (Naas), James Kelly (Buccaneers), Louis Keyes (Blackrock College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Luke McAuliffe (UCC), Eanna McCarthy (UCC), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oran McNulty (Garryowen), Paul Monahan (Naas), Rob Murphy (Highfield), Liam Nicholson (Blackrock College), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), James O’Loughlin (Naas), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Buccaneers), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Kyle Read (Garryowen), Cian Reilly (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Diarmaid Scannell (Old Wesley), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Gavin Thornbury (Blackrock College), Joe White (Old Belvedere), James Wright (Queen’s University)

2 – Shane Buckley (Highfield), Tom Larke (Old Wesley)

TRIES –

6 – Donal Conroy (Naas)

5 – Daniel Sancery (St. Mary’s College), Jack Sheridan (Naas)

4 – Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Jamie Harding (St. Mary’s College), Peter O’Beirne (Old Belvedere)

3 – Alexander Clarke (Queen’s University), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Matthew Cosgrove (Blackrock College), Graham Curtis (Blackrock College), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Jonny Hunter (Queen’s University), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Lukas Kenny (Queen’s University), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas)

2 – Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College), Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Sean Condon (UCC), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Josh Dixon (Blackrock College), Timothy Duggan (Highfield), Sean Edogbo (UCC), Will Fay (Old Wesley), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Daragh Fitzgerald (Highfield), Niall Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Harry Long (Queen’s University), Cian McCann (Buccaneers), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Ben O’Connor (UCC), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Dave O’Sullivan (Highfield), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Savage (Blackrock College), Jamie Shanahan (Highfield), Ben Taylor (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Victory (Buccaneers), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

1 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Conall Bird (Old Belvedere), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Louis Bruce (UCC), Orrin Burgess (Buccaneers), James Burke (Blackrock College), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), James Conroy (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Ryan Davies (Queen’s University), Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers), Patrick Dowling (Old Belvedere), Matthew Dwan (Blackrock College), Mark Earle (Buccaneers), Dean Fanning (Garryowen), James Fennelly (Blackrock College), Hugh Flood (Old Belvedere), Jack Gardiner (Blackrock College), Ben Gibson (Queen’s University), Nicky Greene (Garryowen), Daniel Hawkshaw (Buccaneers), Peter Heasley (Queen’s University), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Adam Howard (Old Belvedere), James Humphreys (Queen’s University), Gary Kavanagh (Naas), James Kelly (Buccaneers), Louis Keyes (Blackrock College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Luke McAuliffe (UCC), Eanna McCarthy (UCC), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Oran McNulty (Garryowen), Paul Monahan (Naas), Rob Murphy (Highfield), Liam Nicholson (Blackrock College), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere), James O’Loughlin (Naas), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Buccaneers), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Kyle Read (Garryowen), Cian Reilly (Blackrock College), Odhran Ring (Blackrock College), Diarmaid Scannell (Old Wesley), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley), Daniel Squires (UCC), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Gavin Thornbury (Blackrock College), Joe White (Old Belvedere), James Wright (Queen’s University)