Scoring Ace Moloney Points The Way For UCD

Almost a third of the way into the Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season, UCD scrum half Michael Moloney has edged ahead as the leading points scorer in Division 1A.

Moloney kicked four penalties and converted two intercept tries from Tim Corkery as UCD won a gripping battle with Young Munster. His 16-point contribution to the students’ 26-24 win leaves him on 65 points for the season so far.

Out-half James Taylor also landed six successful kicks during Cork Constitution’s impressive 43-24 victory away to Shannon. He tallied up 13 points to take his league haul to 62 points, leaving him just behind Moloney.

There are a clutch of goal kickers in the chasing pack, which includes Clontarf’s Conor Kelly (44 points), Ballynahinch’s Conor Rankin (35), City of Armagh’s Kiwi recruit Brayden Laing (34), and Lansdowne out-half Stephen Madigan (33).

Meanwhile, Ballynahinch hooker Claytan Milligan remains the top try scorer having grabbed his sixth score of the campaign last Saturday. The backs got involved in a maul that landed Milligan over the line during their 21-15 triumph over Dublin University.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan returned from Leinster duty to touch down against City of Armagh, taking his 2023/24 try total to five. Level with him is Cork Constitution winger Daniel Hurley who ran in a fine hat-trick away to Shannon.

Hurley rose highest to claim Harry O’Riordan’s cross-field kick for his opening score, and then gathered Rob Hedderman’s partially blocked pass to race over in the right corner, fending off his namesake Dan Hurley along the way.

He completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, reaching over by the far corner flag following an excellent one-handed offload from flanker Jack Kelleher, the scorer of Constitution’s opening try.

Five of the division’s leading eleven try scorers are forwards, with Lansdowne lock Jack Cooke and City of Armagh hooker Jack Treanor both on three tries each. Introduced off the bench, Treanor finished off two maul efforts at Clontarf.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

65 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

62 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

44 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

35 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

34 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh)

33 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

30 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

29 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

28 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University)

25 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

24 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

23 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

19 – Jack Murphy (Clontarf)

15 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

14 – Aran Egan (Terenure College)

11 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

10 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch)

9 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

8 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

6 – Cian Casey (Young Munster)

5 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Alex Usanov (Clontarf)

4 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

6 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

5 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

3 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

2 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

1 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Jade Kriel (Shannon), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Alex Usanov (Clontarf)