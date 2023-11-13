Energia AIL Fixtures This Week As Feature Live Match Confirmed

The Top 4 clash between UL Bohs and Railway Union will be our feature live stream this week as the unbeaten leaders host the Dublin club, who are 9 points behind but with a game in hand.

The match kicks off at 5.30 pm on Saturday with live commentary from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcast and Dan Mooney. The match will be live on our YouTube channel and available here on IrishRugby.ie – tap here to set a reminder.

This is the fourth feature live match this season on Irish Rugby TV which has already streamed the season openers between Blackrock and Old Belvedere, Cork Con and City of Armagh and most recently Lansdowne against Ballynhinch. Watch back all matches on our youtube channel here or scroll down the landing page of our dedicated #EnergiaAIL landing page.

Women’s Division

The live game is one of four matches this weekend in the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Can ‘Hinch bring ‘Tarf’s unbeaten run to an end? Can Trinity get up and running against 2nd place Cork Con? There’s plenty of interesting match ups in the Men’s top flight this weekend.

Division 1B

St. Mary’s have opened up an 8 point lead at the top of Division 1B; they’re on the road to Dooradoyle this weekend. Highfield (4th) will be aiming to bounce back from last week’s loss in Templeville Road when they host Old Belvedere (3rd) in a key match.

Division 2A

UL Bohs kick off at 1pm as they host a Men’s and Women’s double header in Annacotty. Nenagh Ormond remain unbeaten at the top of the division, they host 5th place Banbridge. County rivals Cashel (2nd) travel to MU Barnhall (3rd) in another key tie.

Division 2B

The Whitten powered Instonians edged out Wanderers in a thriller last Saturday and remain unbeaten; they host Dungannon in an Ulster derby on Saturday. Galway Corinthians (2nd) travel to Skerries as they look to keep the pressure on.

Division 2C

Match of the day in Division 2C has to be the clash between Galwegians (2nd) and Enniscorthy (3rd) at Crowley Park. Elsewhere Bruff (4th) travel to Omagh Accies (7th) hoping to capitalise on any slip up above them.