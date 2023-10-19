Bemand Names Ireland Team For Second Round of WXV in Dubai

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s second round of the WXV3 against Colombia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai (Kick-off 5pm local time/2pm Irish time).

Ireland made an impressive start against Kazakhstan last week securing a record 109 – 0 result. All three rounds of Ireland’s inaugural WXV tournament games are streamed for free on RugbyPass TV – click here to register.

Bemand has selected another experienced squad for the second round match on Saturday evening, with co-captains Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon starting in the second row and back row respectively.

The co-captains form part of a strong pack, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney named in the front row. Eimear Corri starts the game this week, having won her first cap last Saturday, and joins Monaghan in the engine room. Grace Moore is at blindside flanker, McMahon at openside and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

The backline contains an exciting blend of youth and experience, with Meabh Deely, Beibhinn Parsons and Natasja Behan starting in the back three. Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins are paired together in midfield, as Aoibheann Reilly and Nicole Fowley are selected in the half-backs.

Bemand has named one uncapped player on the bench, with forward Fiona Tuite in line to make her Test debut in green.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Bemand said: “Whilst it was great to get the performance we did last week, we are looking to further grow our playing identity. We have had another competitive training week this week. It is another opportunity to see a couple of new faces take to the pitch.”

“We want to keep raising performance standards, so we become a really tough team to play. We want to enjoy our rugby and do our family and friends proud and it was great to see some of them join us in Dubai to support the team.”

Saturday’s match is available to stream for free on RugbyPass TV and there will be live updates on Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Colombia, WXV3, Sevens Stadium Dubai, Saturday, October 21, 5pm local/2pm Irish time)

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(8)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(19)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)

12. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(8)

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(9)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(5)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(30)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(19)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)

4. Eimear Corri (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)(1)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(captain)(16)

6. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(11)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs)(captain)(22)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(16)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)(1)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (1)

18. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(1)

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) *

20. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(21)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)

22. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (8)

23. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(3)

*denotes uncapped player