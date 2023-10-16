Flannery Out In Front As #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Top Scorer

With four bonus point wins out of four, UL Bohemians are top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division , and it is no surprise that their 19-year-old out-half Kate Flannery is the competition’s current leading points scorer.

Flannery is averaging 11.25 points per game, having slotted over six conversions in UL’s 57-5 win over Cooke on Saturday. The Tipperary youngster has accumulated 45 points across the opening four rounds.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

His closest rival is experienced Railway Union number 10 Nikki Caughey, who has scored 32 points in three outings so far. She has contributed 16 conversions for last season’s runners-up, who are sitting second behind Bohs.

There are a couple of mouth-watering fixtures next weekend, as Fiona Hayes’ Red Robins play host to reigning champions Blackrock College at Annacotty, and Ballincollig, who have made a strong start to lie in fourth place, are on their travels to Railway.

Rhiann Heery bagged a hat-trick last time out against her former club Galwegians, taking her to four tries alongside her Railway team-mate Aimee Clarke. The pair are one behind the joint-top try scorers, Blackrock flanker Beth Cregan and Bohs winger Chisom Ugwueru.

Ulster captain Cregan crossed for two tries against Connacht during the Interprovincial campaign, and she has started ‘Rock’s league title defence in brilliant fashion, scoring five times against Old Belvedere (2), Wicklow (2), and Galwegians.

20-year-old Munster starlet Ugwueru has shown her pace and finishing skills to match Cregan’s five-try tally. She touched down twice against Cooke at the weekend, adding to tries in the earlier rounds against Galwegians (2) and Suttonians.

Ballincollig’s centres have also had a big impact to date, with Michelle O’Driscoll running in three tries – against Galwegians and Cooke (2) – and Shaniqka Wall kicking what proved to be the match-winning penalty at home to Wicklow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 4:

POINTS –

45 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

32 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

25 – Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

24 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

21 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

20 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union)

15 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

14 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

10 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

9 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

8 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

5 – Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

4 – Amanda Morton (Cooke), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Orla Dixon (Galwegians)

TRIES –

5 – Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

4 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

3 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

2 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

1 – Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)