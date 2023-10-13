Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

The opening matches in the second round of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions took place in the capital tonight, with UCD and Malahide registering big wins on home soil.

After picking up a losing bonus point at Shannon, UCD handed new director of rugby and head coach Emmet MacMahon his first Division 1A victory as they gave arch rivals Dublin University a 35-8 beating in Belfield.

Winger Ross Deegan weighed in with a brace of tries, with Michael Moloney kicking the other points, as MacMahon’s charges built an 18-3 half-time lead without really hitting top gear.

Having given Clontarf a testing opener, Dublin University dug deep in search for tries but UCD kicked on with replacement Michael Colreavy and Chris Cosgrave – one of four Leinster Academy players in the starting XV – giving them a bonus point haul in the end.

Goal-kicking scrum half Moloney also impressed from the tee, his 15 points adding to the seven he kicked in Limerick last Saturday afternoon.

This inexperienced Trinity squad’s only consolation was a 77th-minute unconverted score from full-back Taylor Gleeson, who unfortunately had to go off injured before the end.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 2:

Friday, October 13 –

DIVISION 1A:

UCD 35 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 8, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Ross Deegan 2, Michael Colreavy, Chris Cosgrave; Cons: Michael Moloney 3; Pens: Michael Moloney 3

Dublin University: Try: Taylor Gleeson; Pen: Harry Colbert

HT: UCD 18 Dublin University 3

UCD: Harry Donnelly; Ross Deegan, Chris Cosgrave, David Ryan, Andrew Osborne; Wilhelm de Klerk, Michael Moloney; Hugo O’Malley, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Evin Coyle, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Mark Morrissey, Mark Hernan, Oisin Spain, Diarmuid Mangan.

Replacements: Lucas Maguire, Sean Egan, Gerry Hill, Michael Colreavy, Rob Gilsenan, Tim Corkery.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Taylor Gleeson; James Dillon, Jules Fenelon, Louis McDonough, Will Twomey; Harry Colbert, Oscar Cawley; Jerry Cahir, Zach Baird, Thomas Connolly, Dan Barron, Juan Beukes, Anthony Ryan, Kev Jackson, Diarmuid McCormack (capt).

Replacements: Conall Henchy, Cole Kelly, Jack Kearney, Dylan Ryan, Liam Nolan, Hugh O’Kennedy.

DIVISION 2B:

Malahide 33 Skerries 3, Estuary Road