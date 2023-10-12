Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Energia

Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

News

12th October 2023 11:01

By Editor

Terenure College vs Ballynahinch Ballynahinch's Aaron Cairns scores a try despite the efforts of Craig Adams of Terenure College Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Terenure College vs Ballynahinch Ballynahinch's Aaron Cairns scores a try despite the efforts of Craig Adams of Terenure College Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The action kicks off on Friday night with the always colourful clash between UCD and Dublin University under lights at Belfield on Friday night. In Division 2B there’s a North County Dublin derby as Malahide host Skerries, also on Friday night.

On Saturday there’s a renewal of the Division 1A Final rivalry as Clontarf host Terenure with a 4:30 kick off and there’s a full roster of games in the rest of Men’s divisions

In the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League the action kicks off at 5pm in Anacotty, Stradbrook and Tanner Park  – the perfect way to start a Rugby World Cup Quarter Final evening at your local club.

All the latest news, results and highlights are in our #EnergiaAIL Hub – click here

Friday, October 13

Division 1A

UCD v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm

Division 2B

Malahide v Skerries, Estuary Road, 8pm

Saturday, October 14

Kick Off 2.30 unless indicated

Division 1A

Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park
City of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds
Clontarf v Terenure, Castle Avenue, 4:30
Young Munster v Shannon, Tom Clifford Park, 5pm

Division 1B

Blackrock College v Highfield, Stradbrook
Buccaneers v UCC, Dubarry Park
Garryowen v Old Belvedere, Dooradoyle
Naas v Queens, Forenaughts
Old Wesley v St. Mary’s College, Energia Park

Division 2A

UL Bohemian v Banbridge,Annacotty, 1pm
Cashel v Malone,Spafield, 2pm
Greystones v Ballymena, Dr. Hickey Park
MU Barnhall v Nenagh Ormond, Parsonstown
Navan v Old Cerescent, Balreask Old

Division 2B

Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park, 2pm
Dolphin v Belfast Harlequins, Musgrave Park
Instonians v Galway Corinthians, Shaws Bridge
Wanderers v Rainey Old Boys, Merrion Road

Division 2C

Bruff v Enniscorthy, Kilballyowen Park, 1.30
Bangor v Clonmel, Upritchard Park
Clogher Valley v Tullamore, The Cran
Galwegians v Midleton, Crowley Park
Omagh Academicals v Ballina, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Women’s Division 1

Ballincollig v Wicklow, Tanner Park, 5pm
Blackrock College v Galwegians, Stradbrook 5pm
UL Bohemian v Cooke, Annacotty 5pm