Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend
The action kicks off on Friday night with the always colourful clash between UCD and Dublin University under lights at Belfield on Friday night. In Division 2B there’s a North County Dublin derby as Malahide host Skerries, also on Friday night.
On Saturday there’s a renewal of the Division 1A Final rivalry as Clontarf host Terenure with a 4:30 kick off and there’s a full roster of games in the rest of Men’s divisions
In the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League the action kicks off at 5pm in Anacotty, Stradbrook and Tanner Park – the perfect way to start a Rugby World Cup Quarter Final evening at your local club.
All the latest news, results and highlights are in our #EnergiaAIL Hub – click here
Friday, October 13
Division 1A
UCD v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm
Division 2B
Malahide v Skerries, Estuary Road, 8pm
Saturday, October 14
Kick Off 2.30 unless indicated
Division 1A
Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park
City of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds
Clontarf v Terenure, Castle Avenue, 4:30
Young Munster v Shannon, Tom Clifford Park, 5pm
Division 1B
Blackrock College v Highfield, Stradbrook
Buccaneers v UCC, Dubarry Park
Garryowen v Old Belvedere, Dooradoyle
Naas v Queens, Forenaughts
Old Wesley v St. Mary’s College, Energia Park
Division 2A
UL Bohemian v Banbridge,Annacotty, 1pm
Cashel v Malone,Spafield, 2pm
Greystones v Ballymena, Dr. Hickey Park
MU Barnhall v Nenagh Ormond, Parsonstown
Navan v Old Cerescent, Balreask Old
Division 2B
Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park, 2pm
Dolphin v Belfast Harlequins, Musgrave Park
Instonians v Galway Corinthians, Shaws Bridge
Wanderers v Rainey Old Boys, Merrion Road
Division 2C
Bruff v Enniscorthy, Kilballyowen Park, 1.30
Bangor v Clonmel, Upritchard Park
Clogher Valley v Tullamore, The Cran
Galwegians v Midleton, Crowley Park
Omagh Academicals v Ballina, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Women’s Division 1
Ballincollig v Wicklow, Tanner Park, 5pm
Blackrock College v Galwegians, Stradbrook 5pm
UL Bohemian v Cooke, Annacotty 5pm