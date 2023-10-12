Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

The action kicks off on Friday night with the always colourful clash between UCD and Dublin University under lights at Belfield on Friday night. In Division 2B there’s a North County Dublin derby as Malahide host Skerries, also on Friday night.

On Saturday there’s a renewal of the Division 1A Final rivalry as Clontarf host Terenure with a 4:30 kick off and there’s a full roster of games in the rest of Men’s divisions

In the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League the action kicks off at 5pm in Anacotty, Stradbrook and Tanner Park – the perfect way to start a Rugby World Cup Quarter Final evening at your local club.

All the latest news, results and highlights are in our #EnergiaAIL Hub – click here

Friday, October 13

Division 1A

UCD v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm

Division 2B

Malahide v Skerries, Estuary Road, 8pm

Saturday, October 14

Kick Off 2.30 unless indicated

Division 1A

Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park

City of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds

Clontarf v Terenure, Castle Avenue, 4:30

Young Munster v Shannon, Tom Clifford Park, 5pm

Division 1B

Blackrock College v Highfield, Stradbrook

Buccaneers v UCC, Dubarry Park

Garryowen v Old Belvedere, Dooradoyle

Naas v Queens, Forenaughts

Old Wesley v St. Mary’s College, Energia Park

Division 2A

UL Bohemian v Banbridge,Annacotty, 1pm

Cashel v Malone,Spafield, 2pm

Greystones v Ballymena, Dr. Hickey Park

MU Barnhall v Nenagh Ormond, Parsonstown

Navan v Old Cerescent, Balreask Old

Division 2B

Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park, 2pm

Dolphin v Belfast Harlequins, Musgrave Park

Instonians v Galway Corinthians, Shaws Bridge

Wanderers v Rainey Old Boys, Merrion Road

Division 2C

Bruff v Enniscorthy, Kilballyowen Park, 1.30

Bangor v Clonmel, Upritchard Park

Clogher Valley v Tullamore, The Cran

Galwegians v Midleton, Crowley Park

Omagh Academicals v Ballina, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Women’s Division 1

Ballincollig v Wicklow, Tanner Park, 5pm

Blackrock College v Galwegians, Stradbrook 5pm

UL Bohemian v Cooke, Annacotty 5pm